Top 10 world news: Putin proposes gas hub in Türkiye, Iran elects new president and more

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow is looking to create a ‘gas hub’ in Türkiye – a country which he believes can become the “most reliable” route to deliver gas to the European Union. In other news, Kurdish politician Abdul Latif Rashid was elected the new president of Iraq signaling the end to the longest political deadlock in the country’s history since the United States military left.

Putin offers to redirect Nord Stream gas flows through 'hub' in Türkiye

The ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict has resulted in a number of sanctions on Russian gas from the EU and in retaliation, the Kremlin is looking to redirect its supplies from the Nord Stream pipelines.

Abdul Latif Rashid elected new president by Iraqi parliament

During the vote which took place on Thursday, 269 lawmakers out of the total 329 took part and the British-educated engineer was able to claim the position after securing a majority.

Pak PM Sharif says 'want talks with India', but remains silent on terrorism On the sidelines of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, Sharif said that the engagement between the two countries is important for the peace and prosperity of the region but remained silent on the issue of terrorism in the recent past.

US jury recommends life imprisonment to Parkland high school shooter

A US jury has recommended life imprisonment to Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, who massacred 14 students and three staff members at his former high school in 2018.

Two US cops killed, another hurt after gunman ambushes with fake domestic violence case

The gunman made the 911 call to report a fake domestic violence incident at the home, and then ambushed the officers with an AR-15-style rifle.

British pound rises after reports of UK government reversing tax cuts

The British pound showed signs of recovery on Thursday after reports claiming that the Liz Truss-led government can completely abandon their plans to introduce unfunded tax cuts.

Ikea lays off 10,000 employees in Russia, calling it a ‘challenging’ year

On Thursday, the Swedish furniture giant Ikea after reporting a 6.5% increase in their full-year sales, calling it a “challenging” year lays off 10,000 employees in Russia as it makes its exit from the country, reported AFP.

BCCI mulling five-team Women's IPL, inaugural season to kick off in March 2023

BCCI is considering a five-team Women's IPL. Unlike in the men's competition, each team will reportedly field as many as five overseas players. Out of the five, four must be from ICC Full Member Nations whereas the remaining one has to be from an Associate Nation.

‘A lot to learn’ from India: IMF praises direct cash transfer and other government schemes

On Wednesday, the top International Monetary Fund (IMF) official during a press briefing described India’s implementation of a direct cash transfer scheme and other similar social welfare programmes as a “logistical marvel” given the sheer size of the country.

Shanghai imposes fresh restrictions as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Shanghai, a part of China which saw tough lockdowns earlier this year, has already reported 38 new infections and the authorities have decided to once again impose restrictions.