Two US cops killed, another hurt after gunman ambushes with fake domestic violence case 

Two police officers were killed while another was wounded after a man opened fire at them while they were called in to respond to a domestic violence call in Connecticut, US.

According to the police, the shooter was killed, while his brother was wounded during the exchange of fire on Wednesday night in Bristol, police said on Thursday.

ABC News quoting police sources reported that the gunman made the 911 call to report a fake domestic violence incident at the home, and then ambushed the officers with an AR-15-style rifle.

Sergent Christine Jeltema confirmed the incident saying that the officers had got all about 10.30 pm about a domestic violence case, and upon reaching them, they were confronted by the gunman.

“Words cannot express the sadness and grief that brings me before you this morning...Sadly, we lost two exceptional police officers, and a third was seriously injured as a result of senseless violence,” said Brian Gould of the Bristol Police Department said, reports New York Times.

The suspect was shot dead at the scene, while the brother was also shot and has been hospitalised in unknown condition, according to police.

According to local reports, the injured officer, 26-year-old Alec Iurato, was released from the hospital on Thursday after undergoing surgery for a severe gunshot wound.

Iurato was released from a Hartford hospital Thursday. morning and was greeted by a sea of officer support and applause.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont called the deaths as "senseless tragedy", and ordered flags in Connecticut to be lowered to half-staff.

"This is a devastating reminder of the dangers that police officers face every day to protect our families and neighbors from all kinds of situations. These officers are heroes," the governor was quoted as saying by ABC News.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: