Shanghai imposes fresh restrictions as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

China is once again on high alert as the number of COVID-19 cases have increased significantly in the past few days. Shanghai, a part of China which saw tough lockdowns earlier this year, has already reported 38 new infections and the authorities have decided to once again impose restrictions.

With the Communist Party Congress just around the corner, the country is currently looking to stop any potential wave of infections and ahead of President Xi Jinping’s possible re-election for a third term, it is extremely important for the authorities to prove the validity of the Covid Zero system.

Also read | Putin offers to redirect Nord Stream gas flows through 'hub' in Türkiye

As a result, the financial hub saw closure of schools and all entertainment venues – including cinemas, bars and gyms. According to Financial Times, all classes will be online for the foreseeable future and the citizens were instructed to not form queues anywhere in the city for the few days.

While an official lockdown has not been announced, five districts imposed strict restrictions when it comes to movement of the citizens, and they also restricted certain public transports.

WATCH | China's Covid Policy: Despite stringent curbs, Covid cases rise in China

The looming fear of lockdown caused a bit of panic among the people of Shanghai as they took to social media to talk about the situation. Earlier, a number of people complained about the hygiene and living conditions of quarantine centers and citizens are wary of a repeat of the situation.

In the aftermath of the restrictions, several shopping centres and major shops in Shanghai saw a huge rise in footfall as people were determined to stock up as quickly as possible.