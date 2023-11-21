Top 10 world news: Putin calls for political solution to Israel-Hamas war, & more

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for a political solution to the Israel-Hamas war and said that regional states and BRICS members could be involved in efforts to reach such a settlement. "BRICS states and countries of the region could play a key role in this work," Putin said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday (Nov 21) called for a political solution to the Israel-Hamas war and said that regional states and BRICS members could be involved in efforts to reach such a settlement.

Hamas group gas agreed to release 80 hostages in exchange for a four-day pause in the fighting and the release of some Palestinian prisoners, Hebrew media reported citing a senior Israeli diplomat.

Officials in Iceland fear that a potential Fagradalsfjall volcanic eruption may occur in the southwest part of the country with only 30 minutes prior notice, even as adverse weather conditions are hampering earthquake monitoring efforts.

A senior Russian diplomat said on Tuesday (Nov 21) that co-existing with Ukraine under its current 'regime' is not possible and that Russia can withstand power of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) for as long as it needs till Moscow's goal of demilitarising Ukraine was achieved.

The temple trust governing the affairs of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya said it has received more than 3,000 job applications for 20 posts of priests. As the inauguration date of the temple draws close (January 22, 2024), the staff are leaving no stone unturned to make sure that the shrine is open for the pilgrims within the stipulated time frame.

Elon Musk's Tesla and India are closing in on an agreement that would allow the automaker to ship its electric cars to India from 2024 and set up a factory within two years, a report by the news agency Bloomberg said on Monday (Nov 21).

Elon Musk’s social media company X has sued nonprofit Media Matters accusing the organisation of defaming the platform after it published a report which said that ads for major brands appeared next to posts hailing Hitler and the Nazi party.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday (Nov 21) took potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Indian cricket team’s crushing defeat against Australia in the ODI World Cup final on Sunday.

Sri Lanka cricket has been handed a major jolt after the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday (Nov 21) stripped it of the rights to host the U-19 World Cup in 2024. Already under the scanner after being sanctioned by the ICC for government involvement in the board operations, this will be a major setback for the board.