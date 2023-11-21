LIVE TV
Sri Lanka lose hosting rights for 2024 U-19 World Cup after ICC sanctions; South Africa announced new hosts

New Delhi, India
Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 06:40 PM IST

Sri Lanka lose hosting rights for 2024 U-19 World Cup after ICC sanctions; South Africa announced new hosts Photograph:(Twitter)

Story highlights

With the board operation already in chaos, ICC on Tuesday decided to nominate South Africa as the host for the 2024 junior version of the World Cup. They were the hosts in 2020 while India are the defending champions in the tournament having tasted victory in February 2022. The chaos in Sri Lankan cricket started after Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe sacked the entire board after the team’s dismal show in the ODI World Cup in India.

Sri Lanka cricket has been handed a major jolt after by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday (Nov 21) as they were stripped of the rights to host the U-19 World Cup in 2024. Already under the scanner after being sanctioned by the ICC for third involvement in the board operations, this will be a major setback for the board. However, in some relief, they will still continue to participate in the ICC tournaments and also play scheduled bilateral series.

Sri Lanka cricket sanctioned

Aditya Pimpale

I am Aditya Pimpale a passionate sports writer and commentator who loves travelling. Hailing from the royal town of Kolhapur in Maharashtra, my passion for football, cricket, tennis and Formula One has driven me to the latest chapter of my career. 

