Sri Lanka lose hosting rights for 2024 U-19 World Cup after ICC sanctions; South Africa announced new hosts
Story highlights
With the board operation already in chaos, ICC on Tuesday decided to nominate South Africa as the host for the 2024 junior version of the World Cup. They were the hosts in 2020 while India are the defending champions in the tournament having tasted victory in February 2022. The chaos in Sri Lankan cricket started after Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe sacked the entire board after the team’s dismal show in the ODI World Cup in India.
Sri Lanka cricket has been handed a major jolt after by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday (Nov 21) as they were stripped of the rights to host the U-19 World Cup in 2024. Already under the scanner after being sanctioned by the ICC for third involvement in the board operations, this will be a major setback for the board. However, in some relief, they will still continue to participate in the ICC tournaments and also play scheduled bilateral series.
ICC Board announce new hosts for Men's U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 👀— ICC (@ICC) November 21, 2023
More ⬇️
Sri Lanka cricket sanctioned
