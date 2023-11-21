Sri Lanka cricket has been handed a major jolt after by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday (Nov 21) as they were stripped of the rights to host the U-19 World Cup in 2024. Already under the scanner after being sanctioned by the ICC for third involvement in the board operations, this will be a major setback for the board. However, in some relief, they will still continue to participate in the ICC tournaments and also play scheduled bilateral series.

ICC Board announce new hosts for Men's U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 👀



More ⬇️ — ICC (@ICC) November 21, 2023 ×

Sri Lanka cricket sanctioned