A senior Russian diplomat said on Tuesday (Nov 21) that co-existing with Ukraine under its current 'regime' is not possible and that Russia can withstand power of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) for as long as it needs till Moscow's goal of demilitarising Ukraine was achieved. Currently Russia controls 17.5 per cent of Ukrainian territory in reference to internationally recognised Ukrainian borders. This includes Crimea which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

Rodion Miroshnik, Russia's Ambassador-at-large was speaking with reporters in Russian capital Moscow when he said this.

"The current regime (in Kyiv) is absolutely toxic, we do not see any options for co-existence with it at the moment," he said.

Watch | Russia's Putin to take part in virtual BRICS summit on Gaza × The post held by Miroshenik was created by Russia to collect evidence about allged crimes committed by Ukrainian forces on civilians. As he spoke with reporters, Miroshevik repeated Russian claims that Ukraine had violated HUman rights of the civilians and had committed crimes againsty them. He also alleged that NATO has supplied forbidden weapons to Ukraine.

Ukraine on its part has been accusing Russia of war-crimes along with several Western nations. Russia denies this.

Miroshenik also said that Russia could resist NATO for as long as it takes for the Russian goal of demilitarising Ukraine is achieved. He added that the West will eventually lose interest in the war.

Russia calls its Ukraine invasion a 'Special Military Operation' (SMO). It invaded Ukraine in February 2022. After sustained gains in initial months, Russian forces had to retreat from large swathes of land. Meanwhile, the Western countries, led by the United States, poured in billions of dollars in Ukraine in humanitarian and military aid. It has also provided a large number and variety of weapons.

However, expectations that Ukrainian forces would be able to decisively push-back the Russians after the help have proven to be far from reality. Ukraine has not been able to push the Russians back and Russian troops are putting up a stiff resistance.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has chosen to project Ukraine war as part of a larger effort of fight against the West. Elites in the Kremlin claim that there is a ploy to cleave Russia.