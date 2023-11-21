Watch | Ukrainian sharpshooter breaks world record by killing Russian soldier from 3.8 km away

A Ukrainian sniper is reported to have shattered the world record by killing a Russian soldier from an astounding distance of nearly 3.8 kilometres, approximately 260 metres beyond the previous record.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) hailed the achievement as a testament to their snipers' unprecedented skills, showcasing their effectiveness at extraordinary ranges.

The 'lord of the horizon' rifle

A widely circulating video on social media captured the moment when the Ukrainian soldier achieved the record-breaking feat.

The shot, executed with a domestically made rifle known as 'the lord of the Horizon,' showed the lethal precision of Ukrainian snipers.

The footage shows a Russian soldier collapsing to the ground following the long-distance sniper fire.

A new record claim for a successful sniper shot was set when a Ukrainian sniper and special operations serviceman from the Security Service of Ukraine, or SBU, hit a Russian soldier at 3,800 meters (2,36 miles).



Prior…

Surpassing the previous record held by a Canadian special forces sniper, who shot at a distance of 3.54 kilometres in Iraq in 2017, the Ukrainian marksman has solidified his place in history.

Notably, British sniper Craig Harrison, renowned for killing a Taliban fighter from a distance of 2.48 kilometres in Afghanistan in 2009, also finds his record surpassed by the Ukrainian sharpshooter.

As tensions escalate, Ukrainian soldiers successfully intercepted a barrage of strategic drones launched by Russia against the country.

Kyiv's air defence system reportedly thwarted 15 out of 20 drones, providing a crucial defense against Moscow's aerial threats.

The weekend also witnessed Moscow intensifying its offensive, launching five missiles and 76 airstrikes, with over 150 Ukrainian settlements in the north, east, and south facing artillery fire.

Also watch | Russia-Ukraine war: Llyod Austin makes surprise visit to Kyiv Amid conflicting reports, the Russian Defense Ministry asserted that its southern forces repelled six Ukrainian attacks in key areas.

Ukrainian military sources, on the other hand, reported ongoing artillery fire on more than 150 settlements and detailed Moscow's aggressive missile launches and airstrikes. The situation remains fluid as both sides engage in a tense military standoff.