Ram Temple in Ayodhya receives 3,000 applications for 20 priest posts 

The temple trust governing the affairs of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya said it has received more than 3,000 job applications for 20 priest posts.

As the inauguration date of the temple draws close (January 22, 2024), the staff are leaving no stone unturned to make sure that the temple is open for the pilgrims within the stipulated time frame.

On Monday (Oct 21), an official from the Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra said that out of those 3,000 applications, 200 people have been selected for the interview, PTI news agency reported.

The candidates’ interviews have been scheduled to be held at Karsevak Puram, the headquarters of Vishva Hindu Parishad ( a far-right group) in Ayodhya.

A three-member panel, which comprises a Hindu preacher from Vrindavan, and two chief priests from Ayodhya, has been mandated to complete the hiring process.

Six-month training for appointed priests

After their selection, the appointed priests would undergo six months of residential training and then be deployed in different posts, Govind Dev Giri told PTI.

The appointed priests would be trained based on a syllabus prepared by top seers. During the training, the candidates will get free food and lodging and given Rs 2,000 ( $24) as a stipend.

Those who are not selected will attend the training and will also receive certificates, and trust treasurer, he said.

“What is ‘Sandhya Vandan’ , what are its procedures and what are the ‘mantras’ for this worship? What are the ‘mantras’ for worshipping Lord Ram and what are ‘karma kand’ for this? … all these types of questions were asked to the candidates who had come for the interview,” Giri said.