Having been a fervent viewer of The Crown since its inception, it has consistently offered a engaging dramatisation of the intricate lives of the royal family. This journey through history has provided an intriguing lens into the monarchy's inner workings and the complex relationships that have defined Britain's most iconic figures. As the final season unfolds, the first part, covering the years from 1997 to 2005, continues to navigate the tumultuous waters of the monarchy. However, this time, there are stumbles.

Persona Non Grata (Episode 1)

Launching into The Crown's final season with Persona Non Grata, the show plunges headfirst into the tragic end of Princess Diana. The episode skillfully weaves historical accuracy with creative storytelling, capturing the emotional intensity of Diana's relentless quest for acceptance within the royal family. However, the decision to portray Mohamed Al-Fayed as a manipulator feels like a narrative shortcut, potentially sacrificing a more nuanced exploration of the events. This creative choice raises questions about the show's commitment to a balanced and authentic historical portrayal.

Two Photographs (Episode 2)

In the aftermath of Diana's weekend in Paris, Two Photographs adeptly navigates the media frenzy and Prince Charles's strategic responses. While the episode adds depth to the narrative, the portrayal of Mohamed Al-Fayed as a puppet master introduces a sensationalised element that departs from the series' historical roots. The blurred line between dramatisation and speculation becomes more apparent here.

Dis-Moi Oui (Episode 3)

Attempting to add complexity to Diana and Dodi's relationship, Dis-Moi Oui explores their time in Monte Carlo and Paris. While the episode offers a more intricate understanding, there's a lingering sense of potential oversimplification. Dodi's portrayal as weak and manipulated raises eyebrows, challenging the balance between dramatic effect and historical authenticity. The narrative choices compel viewers to question the series' fidelity to the true complexities of the individuals involved.

Aftermath (Episode 4)

Concluding the first part of the season with Aftermath, The Crown delves into the emotional aftermath of Diana's death. Mohamed Fayed's grief is handled with poignant sensitivity, adding a layer of emotional depth to the narrative. However, the decision to depict Mohamed Al-Fayed as a Machiavellian figure introduces a divisive element. This creative choice prompts scrutiny over the show's approach to historical figures, leaving a lingering sense of skepticism about the liberties taken for dramatic impact.