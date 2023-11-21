LIVE TV
Hamas to release over 50 Israeli hostages in exchange for four-day pause in fighting: Report

Tel Aviv Edited By: C KrishnasaiUpdated: Nov 21, 2023, 10:23 PM IST

A man and a child walk past portraits of Israeli hostages held in Gaza since the October 7 attack by Hamas militants, in Tel Aviv on November 21, 2023, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian armed group. Photograph:(AFP)

Story highlights

The current deal is focused on releasing Israeli hostages, of which 40 children and 13 women

Hamas group has agreed to release more than 50 hostages in exchange for a four-day pause in the fighting and the release of some Palestinian prisoners, Hebrew media reported citing a senior Israeli diplomat.

The current deal is focused on releasing Israeli hostages, of which 40 children and 13 women, Channel 12 reported on Tuesday (Nov 21).

An official confirmation from the Israeli government is awaited.

This is a developing story. More updates will be added soon

author

C Krishnasai

Krishnasai is a member of the WION Web Team. He is a political news junky and an avid follower of cricket. 

