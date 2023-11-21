Israel-Hamas war: BRICS could help reach political settlement in conflict, says Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday (Nov 21) called for a political solution to the Israel-Hamas war and said that regional states and BRICS members could be involved in efforts to reach such a settlement. Addressing the BRICS Summit on the conflict virtually, Putin said, "We call for the joint efforts of the international community aimed at de-escalating the situation, a ceasefire and finding a political solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. And the BRICS states and countries of the region could play a key role in this work."

However, Putin did not elaborate on how such an effort would be organised. The Russian president once again blamed the Middle East crisis on the failure of US diplomacy in the region.

Putin also said it was "terrible" that Palestinian children were dying in large numbers.

BRICS nations urge immediate truce in Gaza

In a joint statement, the BRICS group of nations- which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa called for an immediate truce in the Gaza Strip. "We called for an immediate, durable, and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities," the grouping said in a statement.

BRICS members said that a long-term diplomatic solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict was needed to ensure peace.

"We reiterated our commitment to the peaceful resolution of differences and disputes through dialogue and inclusive consultations in a coordinated and cooperative manner and support all efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of crises," the statement added.

South Africa accuses Israel of war crimes

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who chaired the summit, accused Israel of war crimes and genocide in Gaza. "The collective punishment of Palestinian civilians through the unlawful use of force by Israel is a war crime. The deliberate denial of medicine, fuel, food and water to the residents of Gaza is tantamount to genocide," President Ramaphosa said.

He called for the deployment of UN force "to monitor the cessation of hostilities and protect civilians."