Top 10 world news: Putin ally backs Xi's 'peace plan' to end Ukraine war, train tragedy hits Greece, and more

A head-on train collision in Greece killed 36 people and injured around 85, the officials in Athens said on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Finland parliament on Wednesday (March 1) overwhelmingly approved country's bid to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko met Chinese President Xi Jinping and lent support to Beijing's 12-point peace plan to end the war in Ukraine.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin met Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is on a visit to the European country, and lent his full support to Beijing’s recently proposed "peace" initiative amid the Ukraine war.

A head-on train collision in Greece has killed 36 people and injured around 85, officials said on Wednesday. The passenger train, that was reportedly carrying 350 people from Athens to the northern city of Thessaloniki, collided with a freight train just before midnight near the town of Tempe as it was emerging from a highway underpass. Multiple cars of the train derailed, with at least three bursting into flames.

The Finland parliament on Wednesday (March 1) overwhelmingly gave a green light and acceleration to the bid of joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The move by parliament has increased the prospects that Finland will leave its neighbour Sweden behind and become a member of the pact earlier.



India has made it clear to the United Kingdom that compliance with Indian laws and regulations is mandatory for all entities operating in the country, including the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

Bola Tinubu, the incoming president of Nigeria, has largely operated from behind the scenes during his political career. He is considered a "godfather" who supports political candidates via his extensive network of patrons. With Tinubu's assistance, former president Muhammadu Buhari was successful in obtaining two terms in office, in 2015 and 2019. And Tinubu has chosen each succeeding victor to lead the greatest city in Africa since he stepped down as governor of Lagos in 2007.

Turkey will be holding its elections as per schedule despite the devastating February 6 earthquake, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday. Erdogan said the vote will be held on May 14.

"(Turkish) people will do what is necessary on May 14," he told his ruling party lawmakers in the parliament in Ankara.

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated two prominent Indian American corporate leaders Punit Renjen and Rajesh Subramaniam to his Export Council, the principal national advisory committee on international trade.

White House made the announcement in a statement where it listed all the individuals Biden has nominated to his Export Council. The Council serves as the principal national advisory committee on international trade. This comes after Biden recently nominated another Indian-American Ajay Banga to be the head of the World Bank.

Hundreds of Iranian schoolgirls complained of respiratory distress in what has emerged as another episode of "mysterious poisoning" in Iran. The mysterious poisoning, suspected to be a case of a pre-mediated poisoning, has been reported in the holy city of Qom, south of Tehran. Many schoolgirls needed hospitalisation, local media reported.

Nothing has clicked for India on Day 1 of the third and penultimate Test versus Australia, in Indore, on Wednesday (March 01). After opting to bat first, Rohit Sharma-led hosts only managed a paltry 109 in 33.2 overs and have failed to run through the Australian top-order. However, there is something to cheer for India's spin duo Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin. While Jadeja became only the second Indian to complete a double of 500 wickets and 5000 international runs, Ashwin became the No. 1 ranked bowler in the purest format after replacing James Anderson.