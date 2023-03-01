BBC must follow law, India’s foreign minister Jaishankar tells UK foreign secretary

India has made it clear to the United Kingdom that compliance with Indian laws and regulations is mandatory for all entities operating in the country, including the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

This comes after UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly raised the issue of the BBC's tax obligations during a meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in Delhi on Wednesday.

According to sources, during the meeting, Jaishankar "firmly" told Cleverly that "all entities operating in India must comply fully with relevant laws and regulations."

The income Tax Department had carried out tax surveys at BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai in February. According to the finance ministry statement, the IT department had "gathered several evidence" pertaining to the operation of the organisation which "indicate that tax has not been paid on certain remittances" which have "not been disclosed as income in India by the foreign entities of the group." The Indian action also came up during a discussion during UK Parliament.



