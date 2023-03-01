Greece train crash: At least 38 killed, 85 injured in head-on train collision

A head-on train collision in Greece has killed 38 people and injured around 85, officials said on Wednesday. The passenger train, which was reportedly carrying 350 people from Athens to the northern city of Thessaloniki, collided with a freight train just before midnight near the town of Tempe as it was emerging from a highway underpass. Multiple cars of the train derailed, with at least three bursting into flames.



Rescue teams installed floodlights at the spot and searched frantically through the twisted, smoking train wreckage for survivors.

As the sun rose, heavy machinery was brought in to move large pieces of the train.

According to officials, most of those travelling in the train were university students returning home after celebrating Carnival over the long weekend.

“This is a terrible tragedy that is hard to comprehend,” said Deputy Health Minister Mina Gaga. “I feel so sorry for the parents of these kids.”

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be visiting the site later in the day.

Greek Railroad Workers Union President Yannis Nitsas said eight rail employees were among the dead, including the two drivers of the freight train and two of the passenger train.

Konstantinos Agorastos, governor of Thessaly region, told SKAI TV that a passenger train travelling from Athens to the northern city of Thessaloniki and a cargo train from Thessaloniki to Larissa collided outside the city of Larissa in central Greece.

"The collision was very strong," Agorastos said.

"This is a terrible night," Agorastos added. "It's hard to describe the scene."

Medical officials in Larrisa said at least 25 of those wounded are in serious condition. "The evacuation of passengers is under way in very difficult conditions given the severity of the collision of the two trains," fire brigade spokesperson Vassilis Varthakogiannis earlier said.

The governor said 250 passengers were evacuated safely by rescue officials to Thessaloniki on buses.

SKAI TV showed footage of derailed carriages, badly damaged with broken windows and thick plumes of smoke, with debris strewn across the road.

Rescue workers were seen carrying torches in carriages looking for trapped passengers.

A young man who was evacuated to a nearby bridge told SKAI TV that there was panic in the carriage as people were screaming.

Senior officials said the army has also been contacted for assistance in rescue operations.

(With inputs from agencies)

