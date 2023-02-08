Watch | Two US planes evade collision last minute, averting major aviation disaster

At the Austin International Airport, two passenger jets operated by Southwest Airlines and a FedEx cargo plane—came within 100 feet of colliding on Saturday (February 4). According to a CNN report quoting American government authorities, the FedEx cargo plane's pilot averted a tragedy. The FedEx Boeing 767 and a departing Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 were both given the all-clear by the air traffic controllers at Austin's international airport, allowing them to use the same runway.

The FedEx pilots became aware that they were flying too close to the Southwest passenger jet. The FedEx crew was the first to realise that they were using the same runway as the departing Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 plane, according to Jennifer Homendy, head of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), who spoke with CNN.

The FedEx cargo plane's captain requested that the Southwest crew abort takeoff. According to CNN, the FedEx cargo plane climbed after aborting its own landing to avoid a collision. This was confirmed by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The NTSB chairperson commended the FedEx flight crew and its pilot, noting that they prevented a possible accident that might have injured 128 people. According to Homendy, there was less than 100 feet between the two planes.

When the FedEx plane was about 3.2 nautical miles from the runway 18 Left, the air traffic controllers gave the go-ahead for the takeoff of the Southwest Airlines passenger flight, Homendy said CNN. Additionally, they informed the FedEx flight crew that their aircraft could land on runway 18 Left when it was 2.19 nautical miles from the FedEx flight.