Ind vs Aus: R Ashwin overtakes James Anderson to become No. 1 ranked bowler during Day 1 of Indore Test

Nothing has clicked for India on Day 1 of the third and penultimate Test versus Australia, in Indore, on Wednesday (March 01). After opting to bat first, Rohit Sharma-led hosts only managed a paltry 109 in 33.2 overs and have failed to run through the Australian top-order. However, there is something to cheer for India's spin duo Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin. While Jadeja became only the second Indian to complete a double of 500 wickets and 5000 international runs, Ashwin became the No. 1 ranked bowler in the purest format after replacing James Anderson.

It is to be noted that the English pacer Anderson had reclaimed the No. 1 spot after England's 267-run win over hosts New Zealand in the first Test of the two-match series. He had claimed a seven-wicket haul in the entire match but his indifferent form in the second and final Test, where Kiwis won by a run, led to Ashwin overtaking him at the top spot. Anderson only managed three scalps in the series decider. Ashwin, on the other hand, has been in top form in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy versus Australia. He claimed his 31st five-fer in the series opener, in Nagpur, and ended the second Test with six wickets overall.

In the top ten, India have three bowlers. Apart from top-ranked Ashwin, Jadeja features in the eighth position. The wily all-rounder has been in superb form with the ball in the India-Australia Tests, having claimed 17 wickets after the first two Tests. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah -- who last played a Test in July 2022 -- is at the fourth position in the overall rankings.