Naatu Naatu from RRR will be performed live at Oscar Awards 2023, confirms the Academy 

The 'Naatu Naatu' madness will take over the Oscar stage on March 12. Nominated in the Best Original Song category at the 95th Oscar Awards, RRR's smash hit song Naatu Naatu will be performed live on stage by Indian singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The two singers will be making their international stage debut at the Oscars. The song's composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose will also be present at the ceremony which will take place on March 12 in Hollywood. The Academy's Twitter handle made the announcement about the performance on Tuesday.



'Naatu Naaatu' has already become a mass hit and has a list of awards under its name. In January, 'Naatu Naatu' won the Golden Globes in the 'Best Original Song' category. Five days later, RRR bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. One is for the best song and another is for 'best foreign language film.' Since then, 'RRR' and 'Naatu Naatu' have been riding high on the global chart.

Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. “Naatu Naatu." LIVE at the 95th Oscars.



Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 12th at 8e/5p! #Oscars95

Originally sung in Telugu, the song's catchy beat and joyous vibe has had a universal appeal worldwide, with people of different nationalities replicating the hook step in viral videos.



'Naatu Naatu' has become a viral sensation outside of the film, racking up more than 122 million views on YouTube and inspiring a TikTok challenge where users attempt to recreate the acrobatic dance-off. South Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok’s 53-second rendition has received more than 4.8 million views since it was posted Sunday on Twitter. Oscar 2023 Nominations Complete List: 'Naatu Naatu', 'All That Breathes', 'Avatar: The Way of Water' and more

'Naatu Naatu' was shot as a part of the final leg of the film's schedule. Filming for it took place at the Mariinsky Palace (Ukraine Presidential Palace) in Kyiv, a few months before the onset of the Russian military invasion of Ukraine.

The song was also released in Hindi as 'Naacho Naacho', in Tamil as 'Naattu Koothu', in Kannada as 'Halli Naatu' and in Malayalam as 'Karinthol'.

The film's director SS Rajamouli and star Ram Charan are also expected to attend the Oscar awards.

This year, three Indian films have earned Oscar nods in different categories. All That Breathes has secured a nomination in the Best Documentary category, The Elephant Whisperer has earned a Best Documentary Short nomination and RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' has secured a Best Original Song nomination.

