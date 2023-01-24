Top 10 world news: Poland intervenes in Ukraine-Germany Leopard 2 tank row, 'RRR' gets Academy nod, and more

Poland has officially sought permission from Germany to transfer its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, said Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak on Tuesday (January 24). After clinching the Golden Globe earlier this month, 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' has scored an Oscar nomination. While the film failed to make inroads in any other category, the nomination should come as good news to director SS Rajamouli, stars NTR Jr, Ram Charan, and others in the cast and crew. Meanwhile, At least eight people were injured and one was killed in a shootout at an Oakland gas station, late Monday (January 23) said the San Francisco Bay Area police

Poland has officially sought permission from Germany to transfer its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, said Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak on Tuesday (January 24). This comes as Berlin is facing mounting pressure from European allies to send tanks to Kyiv amid its ongoing conflict with Russia. However, Warsaw has recently cranked up the pressure on Berlin to give its approval. The announcement comes a day after the Polish Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, said Warsaw will ask Germany for permission to re-export Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

After clinching the Golden Globe earlier this month, 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' has scored an Oscar nomination. While the film failed to make inroads in any other category, the nomination should come as good news to director SS Rajamouli, stars NTR Jr, Ram Charan, and others in the cast and crew. 'Naatu Naatu' has become something of a phenomenon across the world, with thousands of people recreating the song's choreography and sharing it on social media sites. Everyone from comedians to actors to filmmakers in Hollywood has found themselves transfixed by the audacious action of the film and the direction of Rajamouli. The director had similarly enjoyed rapturous responses the world over for his 'Baahubali' movies, though 'RRR' arguably has an even bigger impact.

At least eight people were injured and one was killed in a shootout at an Oakland gas station, late Monday (January 23) said the San Francisco Bay Area police, reported Associated Press. The incident in Oakland took place hours after two other mass shootings in the United States’, California. The state has now witnessed three mass shootings within three days.

Taking note of the deaths of over 300 children linked to cough syrups in three countries, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has decided to launch a probe to find whether these medicines were contaminated from the manufacturers’ end, Reuters news agency reported citing sources familiar with the matter.

Around 92 per cent of Beijing’s 22 million population would have been infected with COVID-19 by the end of January, a new study by researchers from the University of Hong Kong.

The study estimated that by January 31 more than 90 per cent of Beijing's population would have had Covid. As of December 22, around 76 per cent of Beijing residents had contracted coronavirus, reported South China Morning Post.

Amazon announced on Tuesday that it is expanding its foray into the healthcare industry by providing a $5 monthly subscription plan for its US prime members.

That will cover a variety of generic medications and their doorstep delivery under its healthcare service, 'RxPass'.

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has revealed that growing up, he was routinely called the 'N-word' and that bananas were thrown at him by the bullies.

“For me, school was probably the most traumatising and most difficult part of my life.I already was being bullied at the age of 6," said Hamilton in an interview for the On Purpose podcast.

The UN said on Tuesday that there is mounting evidence that gang-based crime is taking advantage of an increasing number of displaced people as a result of climate-related disasters. According to a report published by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the ongoing conflict in Ukraine is another risk factor for a rise in human trafficking.

A shooting was reported from a charter school for at-risk-children in Des Moines, Iowa, where two students died and an employee was injured following a "targeted" attack, police said.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at Starts Right Here, which runs a programme for at-risk youths. Upon reaching the scene, they found three people wounded, two of them critically.

A rare glowing comet is making a trip back to planet earth after a long gap of about 50,000 years. For all the stargazers, you can catch the glimpse of the glowing comet as it will be closest Wednesday and Thursday next week. How close will the comet be to Earth? Well, the exotic comet will shoot past the planet at a mere distance of 2.5 light minutes which is just 27m miles.

