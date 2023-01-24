WHO to probe Indian, Indonesian firms over cough syrup linked deaths: Report 

Taking note of the deaths of over 300 children linked to cough syrups in three countries, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has decided to launch a probe to find whether these medicines were contaminated from the manufacturers’ end, Reuters news agency reported citing sources familiar with the matter.

According to reports, the WHO found “unacceptable” level of toxins in these syrups and is seeking more information on the raw materials used by these six manufacturers in India and Indonesia.

More than 300 kids, mainly aged under 5, in Indonesia, Uzbekistan and Gambia died of acute kidney injury after consuming cough syrups, the WHO said in a statement on Monday.

The cough syrups were found to have had high levels of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol. The WHO is probing whether the companies procured them from the same suppliers. No suppliers have been named.

“These contaminants are toxic chemicals used as industrial solvents and antifreeze agents that can be fatal even taken in small amounts, and should never be found in medicines,” the WHO said.

According to Reuters, the WHO has alerted the Philippines, Timor Leste, Senegal, and Cambodia where the same products may have been on sale. It also called for action across its 194 member states to prevent more deaths.

“Since these are not isolated incidents, WHO calls on various key stakeholders engaged in the medical supply chain to take immediate and coordinated action,” the WHO said.

In October and earlier this month, the global health agency had already issued alerts asking for the removal of cough syrups from the shelves which are made by India’s Maiden Pharmaceuticals and Marion Biotech—both of whom are linked with deaths in the Gambia and Uzbekistan respectively.

It also issued a warning last year for cough syrups made by four Indonesian manufacturers, PT Yarindo Farmatama, PT Universal Pharmaceutical, PT Konimex and PT AFI Pharma, that were sold domestically, according to Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies)