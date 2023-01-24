'People threw bananas at me, used the N-word': Lewis Hamilton opens up about racial abuse at school

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has revealed that growing up, he was routinely called the 'N-word' and that bananas were thrown at him by the bullies.

“For me, school was probably the most traumatising and most difficult part of my life.I already was being bullied at the age of 6," said Hamilton in an interview for the On Purpose podcast.

"I think at the time, (at) that particular school, I was probably one of three kids of color and just bigger, stronger, bullying kids were throwing me around a lot of the time."

“And then constant jabs (jibes), the things that are thrown at you, like bananas, people that would use the N-word just so relaxed. People calling you half-caste and just really not knowing where you fit in."

Hamilton added that the lack of representation in history books took him by surprise.

"That for me was difficult, and then when you go into history class and everything you learn in history there are no people of color in the history they were teaching us. So I was thinking, ‘Where are the people who look like me?’”

Being the only driver of colour on the grid, Hamilton has been one of the fiercest advocates of equality in the F1 paddock. He wore a rainbow-coloured helmet in Saudi Arabia Grand Prix to bring visibility to the host country's anti-LGBTQ laws.

He set up 'The Hamilton Commission' to improve F1's diversity and has frequently employed people of colour to bring them on par with their 'privileged' peers.

Hamilton's F1 season

Hamilton had a difficult season last year after narrowly missing out on a record eighth F1 championship trophy in 2021.

Mercedes were not up to the mark as the car lagged in pace behind Ferarri and Red Bull.

However, midway through the season, Hamilton and Mercedes picked up the pace and managed to make improvements.

After a sedate season, it is expected that Hamilton will once again charge for the championship.

