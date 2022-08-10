‘I find it stressful’: Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton reveals he is terrified driving on normal roads

Lewis Hamilton is one of the greatest Formula One drivers of all time. The seven-time F1 champion often drives at over 200mph on the circuit but has revealed he is terrified of driving on normal roads with traffic. Hamilton said he finds roads 'crazy' and hard to negotiate the traffic as too much is 'going on' on busy roads for his liking.

Hamilton made the surprising revelations in an interview with the Vanity Fair magazine when he was asked if he enjoys as much driving on normal roads as on the circuit. Hamilton, who has represented McLaren and Mercedes in his illustrious career, insisted he doesn't like driving on roads due to the traffic and risk of something going wrong.

“Look, we’re on these roads, anything can happen," Hamilton told the interviewer while driving around busy roads in southern France during the interview. “This is now stressful for me. This road is crazy. So much going on here. I’m going to turn around in a second," he added.

Hamilton is the most successful driver in Formula One history with seven world titles under his belt. He has not enjoyed much success so far this season but managed to finish on the podium in his last two races. However, the 37-year-old revealed he considered retiring from F1 after the controversial final at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last year.

Max Verstappen had pipped Hamilton to the title in controversial circumstances denying him a record 8th Formula One title. Hamilton revealed strengthless after the shock defeat and called it one of the toughest moments of his career so far.

“I don’t know if I can really put into words the feeling that I had. I do remember just sitting there in disbelief," said the seven-time F1 champion.

"And realising I’ve got to undo my belts, I’ve got to get out of there, I’ve got to climb out of this thing, I’ve got to find the strength. I had no strength. And it was one of the toughest moments, I would say, that I’ve had in a long, long time," he added.

However, Hamilton admitted he loves being challenged and his chase for the elusive 8th Formula One championship is what has kept him going even after the dejection of his last year's loss in the final race. The British driver said he remains on a 'mission' and is not going to give up anytime soon.