Top 10 world news: PM Modi's visit to UAE, Putin discusses upcoming BRICS summit with Ramaphosa, and more

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi pushed the de-dollarisation movement in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday as the central banks of the two nations agreed to 'establish a framework to promote the use of local currencies for cross-border transactions'.

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa where the two leaders discussed the Black Sea grain deal and the BRICS summit which is to be hosted in Johannesburg next month, said the Kremlin, on Saturday (July 15).

Thousands of people began leaving their homes in South Korea after at least 24 people lost their lives and dozens were reported missing amid flood-causing rain and landslides. Heavy rainfall in South Korea during the ongoing monsoon season has triggered widespread flooding and landslides.

India's tryst with space shot up for the third time on Friday after Chandrayaan-3, the third lunar exploration mission of the world's most populous nation, took off from Sriharikota.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, on Saturday (July 15) made an unannounced visit to Ukraine for a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky and pledged additional military supplies and humanitarian aid to the war-torn country.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday (July 15), during his one-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), said that he would attend the upcoming United Nations climate conference hosted in Dubai. The Indian PM also held productive talks with the president-designate of COP28, Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Jaber.

Thailand election-winning Move Forward Party’s leader and frontrunner to become the country’s next prime minister, Pita Limjaroenrat, on Saturday (July 15) said he will withdraw his candidacy if parliament does not endorse him next week.

Sweden has authorised a protest in front of the Israeli embassy which may involve the burning of sacred Jewish scripture Torahs and Bibles. Sweden’s national broadcaster Sveriges Radio reported that a person has sought permission to hold a protest near the Israeli embassy, which was later granted by Swedish authorities.

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met top Chinese diplomat, Wang Yi, on Friday, and discussed outstanding issues related to peace and tranquillity in Indo-China border areas.