PM Modi to attend UN climate summit in Dubai, assures India’s full support for UAE’s COP28 presidency

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday (July 15), during his one-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), said that he would attend the upcoming United Nations climate conference hosted in Dubai. The Indian PM also held productive talks with the president-designate of COP28, Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Jaber. Indian PM holds talks with COP28 president-elect PM Modi wrapped up his two-day visit to France where he joined French President Emmanuel Macron for the Bastille Day parade as the Guest of Honour and signed several agreements with Paris aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

The Indian PM then left for the UAE to meet with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in a bid to review bilateral ties between the two countries. During his brief visit, Modi also held talks with the COP28 president-designate and conveyed India’s full support for UAE’s presidency.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Al-Jaber briefed Modi about UAE’s approach to the important meeting. PM Modi India’s efforts and initiatives to address climate change, including International SolarAlliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, International Year of Millets and Mission Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE).

After the meeting, the Indian PM took to Twitter and wrote, “Had a very productive meeting with Dr. Sultan Al-Jaber, the President-designate of @COP28_UAE. Our discussions focused on ways to further sustainable development. Highlighted India’s contribution in this direction, in particular our emphasis on Mission LiFE.” PM Modi to attend COP28 climate Subsequently, during his talks with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, PM Modi also accepted his invitation to attend the upcoming COP-28 summit in the country. “I am thankful for your invitation and I always look for the chance to come here. I have decided to attend the COP-28 Summit in the UAE,” said the Indian PM. Controversy surrounding UAE’s COP28 presidency Since UAE has announced Al-Jaber, who is also the head of the country’s Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), as the leader of this year’s summit, lawmakers from several countries and environmental rights groups have called for him to step down citing a conflict of interest.

Last month, a report by the British newspaper, The Guardian found that the Emirati state oil firm was able to read email exchanges between organisers of the UN climate summit and was also “consulted” on how to respond to the media inquiries.

However, as per AFP, while Al-Jaber favours the rapid development of renewable energy, he has also supposedly focused more on the use of controversial technologies to capture carbon dioxide as opposed to reducing emissions by limiting fossil fuels.

In a supposed change of stance, Al-Jaber has also urged countries to focus on “phasing out fossil fuel emissions,” reported Reuters. Earlier this year, over 100 members of the United States Congress and European Parliament called for Al-Jaber’s removal as it would threaten the integrity of negotiations.

