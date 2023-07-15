ugc_banner
Modi in UAE Highlights: Indian PM concludes one-day visit to Abu Dhabi, heads back to Delhi

WION Web Team
New Delhi, IndiaUpdated: Jul 15, 2023, 05:14 PM IST

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (R) in Abu Dhabi. Photograph:(Twitter)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting United Arab Emirates on Saturday after concluding his two-day official visit to France. So as to take bilateral ties between the two countries forward, the leaders will be holding wide-ranging talks which will focus on key areas of energy, food security, and defence.

15 Jul 2023, 5:12 PM (IST)
WATCH | PM Modi leaves Abu Dhabi after one-day visit
15 Jul 2023, 5:06 PM (IST)
PM Modi concludes 'productive' visit, thanks UAE president for 'warm hospitality'

"Concluding a productive UAE visit. Our nations are working together on so many issues aimed at making our planet better. I thank HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the warm hospitality," said the Indian PM. 

15 Jul 2023, 4:39 PM (IST)
Full vegetarian meal for the Indian PM in UAE
15 Jul 2023, 4:26 PM (IST)
Agreements signed between India-UAE during PM Modi's visit

India signs MoU with Education and Knowledge department of Abu Dhabi for setting up the IIT Delhi campus there. Master's courses to be offered from January 2024 and Bachelor's courses from September next year. 

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Central Bank of the UAE sign two MoUs to establish a Framework to Promote the use of local currencies for cross-border transactions and cooperation for interlinking their payment and messaging systems: RBI

 

15 Jul 2023, 4:17 PM (IST)
'Every Indian sees you as a true friend': Indian PM to UAE president
15 Jul 2023, 3:57 PM (IST)
PM Modi to attend COP-28 Summit in the UAE

During his meeting UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, PM Modi accepted his invitation to attend the upcoming COP-28 summit in the country, later this year. 

"I am thankful for your invitation and I always look for the chance to come here. I have decided to attend the COP-28 Summit in the UAE," said the Indian PM. 

15 Jul 2023, 3:50 PM (IST)
PM Modi assures India's full support for UAE's COP-28 presidency

During his visit to UAE, the Indian PM Modi assured the country's full support for UAE’s COP-28 presidency and said he held productive talks with the United Nations climate conference's President-designate Sultan Al Jaber, on Saturday. 

PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "Had a very productive meeting with Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, the President-designate of @COP28_UAE. Our discussions focused on ways to further sustainable development. Highlighted India’s contribution in this direction, in particular our emphasis on Mission LiFE." 

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also tweeted, "Dr. Jaber briefed PM on the forthcoming COP-28. PM assured India's full support for UAE’s COP-28 presidency. PM also highlighted India’s efforts and initiatives to address climate change." 

15 Jul 2023, 3:33 PM (IST)
WATCH | PM Modi meet UAE President

The Indian PM Modi meets UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi. 

15 Jul 2023, 3:18 PM (IST)
Indian PM receives ceremonial welcome as he arrives at Qasr Al Watan

Modi received a ceremonial welcome as he arrived at Qasr Al Watan, in Abu Dhabi. He is on a day-long visit to the UAE. 

15 Jul 2023, 2:49 PM (IST)
PM Modi holds meet with COP 28 President-designate
15 Jul 2023, 2:09 PM (IST)
Modi's visit to strengthen bilateral ties

Prime Minister Modi's agenda of the day-long visit is expected to be energy, food, security and defence.

Watch this video for more details

15 Jul 2023, 12:24 PM (IST)
INS Trikand deployed in the Persian Gulf

As PM Modi visits UAE, the Indian Navy in a statement said its INS Trikand remains deployed in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, emphasising India's role in maintaining peace, stability and the rule of law in the region.

rule of law in the region.  

15 Jul 2023, 11:52 AM (IST)
Watch this video:
15 Jul 2023, 11:36 AM (IST)
Looking forward to deliberations with Crown Prince, tweets PM Modi

After his arrival in UAE, PM Modi tweeted, "Landed in Abu Dhabi. I look forward to the deliberations with HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which will further deepen India-UAE cooperation.@MohamedBinZayed"

pm modi

"Grateful to Crown Prince HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for welcoming me at the airport today," he added. 

15 Jul 2023, 11:28 AM (IST)
Dazzling light show at Burj Khalifa to mark PM Modi's visit

A dazzling light show was held at Burj Khalifa in Dubai to welcome Indian PM Narendra Modi, who is on a one-day visit to UAE. 

15 Jul 2023, 11:18 AM (IST)
PM Modi meets UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed

Prime Minister Modi met UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed after landing in UAE. 

15 Jul 2023, 11:05 AM (IST)
PM Modi arrives in UAE

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the UAE where he was welcomed by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

15 Jul 2023, 11:02 AM (IST)
PM Modi issues statement before departure

In a statement before departing from France, PM Modi said, "From Paris, I will be travelling to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for an Official Visit on July 15. I look forward to meeting my friend, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi."

"Our two countries are engaged across a wide range of sectors such as trade, investments, energy, food security, science & technology, education, fintech, defence, security, and robust people-to-people ties. Last year, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and I agreed on a Roadmap on the future of our partnership, and I look forward to discussing with him how to further deepen our ties," he stated.

PM Modi said that the 28th Conference of Parties of the UNFCCC (COP-28) will be hosted by the UAE later this year.

He further stated, "I also look forward to exchanging views on strengthening global cooperation towards accelerating climate action to facilitate the energy transition and implementation of the Paris Agreement. I am confident that my visit to UAE will usher in a new chapter in our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

15 Jul 2023, 10:57 AM (IST)
PM Modi to meet UAE's Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be reaching Abu Dhabi today where he will hold talks with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and ruler of Abu Dhabi.