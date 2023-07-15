Modi in UAE Highlights: Indian PM concludes one-day visit to Abu Dhabi, heads back to Delhi
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting United Arab Emirates on Saturday after concluding his two-day official visit to France. So as to take bilateral ties between the two countries forward, the leaders will be holding wide-ranging talks which will focus on key areas of energy, food security, and defence.
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves from Abu Dhabi, UAE for Delhi after concluding his one-day visit. pic.twitter.com/M6FFNzSKLI— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023
"Concluding a productive UAE visit. Our nations are working together on so many issues aimed at making our planet better. I thank HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the warm hospitality," said the Indian PM.
Concluding a productive UAE visit. Our nations are working together on so many issues aimed at making our planet better. I thank HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the warm hospitality. @MohamedBinZayed— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2023
A full vegetarian meal has been prepared at the banquet hosted by the UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in honour of PM Narendra Modi— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023
PM Modi is on a one-day visit to UAE. pic.twitter.com/7sqLIlgD31
India signs MoU with Education and Knowledge department of Abu Dhabi for setting up the IIT Delhi campus there. Master's courses to be offered from January 2024 and Bachelor's courses from September next year.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Central Bank of the UAE sign two MoUs to establish a Framework to Promote the use of local currencies for cross-border transactions and cooperation for interlinking their payment and messaging systems: RBI
#WATCH | Your contributions have helped strengthen India-UAE's friendship. I thank you for your warm gesture. Every Indian sees you as a true friend: Indian PM @narendramodi after meeting UAE President @MohamedBinZayed in Abu Dhabi— WION (@WIONews) July 15, 2023
📷ANI pic.twitter.com/FzyKpgPYwY
During his meeting UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, PM Modi accepted his invitation to attend the upcoming COP-28 summit in the country, later this year.
"I am thankful for your invitation and I always look for the chance to come here. I have decided to attend the COP-28 Summit in the UAE," said the Indian PM.
During his visit to UAE, the Indian PM Modi assured the country's full support for UAE’s COP-28 presidency and said he held productive talks with the United Nations climate conference's President-designate Sultan Al Jaber, on Saturday.
PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "Had a very productive meeting with Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, the President-designate of @COP28_UAE. Our discussions focused on ways to further sustainable development. Highlighted India’s contribution in this direction, in particular our emphasis on Mission LiFE."
Had a very productive meeting with Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, the President-designate of @COP28_UAE. Our discussions focused on ways to further sustainable development. Highlighted India’s contribution in this direction, in particular our emphasis on Mission LiFE. pic.twitter.com/E2jsdW8rCL— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2023
External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also tweeted, "Dr. Jaber briefed PM on the forthcoming COP-28. PM assured India's full support for UAE’s COP-28 presidency. PM also highlighted India’s efforts and initiatives to address climate change."
The Indian PM Modi meets UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.
#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi meets UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi. pic.twitter.com/KPP9RQox7j— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023
Modi received a ceremonial welcome as he arrived at Qasr Al Watan, in Abu Dhabi. He is on a day-long visit to the UAE.
#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi receives a ceremonial welcome as he arrives at Qasr Al Watan, in Abu Dhabi— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023
PM Modi was welcomed by UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. pic.twitter.com/FvxgliIhLI
PM Narendra Modi held a productive meeting with Dr Sultan Al Jaber, President-designate of COP 28 UAE and Group CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023
Dr Jaber briefed PM on the forthcoming COP-28. PM assured India's full support for UAE’s COP-28 presidency. PM also… pic.twitter.com/OpIKgF7WKM
Prime Minister Modi's agenda of the day-long visit is expected to be energy, food, security and defence.
As PM Modi visits UAE, the Indian Navy in a statement said its INS Trikand remains deployed in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, emphasising India's role in maintaining peace, stability and the
#WATCH | As PM Modi visits UAE today, INS Trikand remains mission deployed in the Persian Gulf & Gulf of Oman, contributing to maritime security in the region, ensuring safe movement of trade and realising PM's Vision SAGAR, says Indian Navy.— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023
(Source: Indian Navy) pic.twitter.com/OCKaUcLZ7q
rule of law in the region.
After his arrival in UAE, PM Modi tweeted, "Landed in Abu Dhabi. I look forward to the deliberations with HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which will further deepen India-UAE cooperation.@MohamedBinZayed"
"Grateful to Crown Prince HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for welcoming me at the airport today," he added.
A dazzling light show was held at Burj Khalifa in Dubai to welcome Indian PM Narendra Modi, who is on a one-day visit to UAE.
UAE: Burj Khalifa welcomes Indian PM Modi with a dazzling light show. pic.twitter.com/8rptbA7KLa— Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) July 15, 2023
Prime Minister Modi met UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed after landing in UAE.
#WATCH | Abu Dhabi: PM Narendra Modi in UAE on an official bilateral visit pic.twitter.com/wiST43NUJK— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the UAE where he was welcomed by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
#WATCH | PM Modi arrives in Abu Dhabi, UAE on an official visit, to hold meeting with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on key bilateral issues pic.twitter.com/DJRAlBUOge— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023
In a statement before departing from France, PM Modi said, "From Paris, I will be travelling to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for an Official Visit on July 15. I look forward to meeting my friend, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi."
"Our two countries are engaged across a wide range of sectors such as trade, investments, energy, food security, science & technology, education, fintech, defence, security, and robust people-to-people ties. Last year, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and I agreed on a Roadmap on the future of our partnership, and I look forward to discussing with him how to further deepen our ties," he stated.
PM Modi said that the 28th Conference of Parties of the UNFCCC (COP-28) will be hosted by the UAE later this year.
He further stated, "I also look forward to exchanging views on strengthening global cooperation towards accelerating climate action to facilitate the energy transition and implementation of the Paris Agreement. I am confident that my visit to UAE will usher in a new chapter in our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be reaching Abu Dhabi today where he will hold talks with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and ruler of Abu Dhabi.