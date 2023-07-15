Imran Khan vows to form new political party if PTI gets banned

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan on Friday said that he will create a new political party to contest the upcoming general elections and will also win them, in the event of a possible ban on his current party, Dawn reported citing Nikkei Asia.

In the wake of violent protests on May 9 in the country, that led to a lot of destruction, and the succeeding clampdown on the demonstrators and the PTI, many authorities had called for a ban on the party.

As per reports, Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had said that putting a ban on the party was the only solution.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif had said that the move in this direction was being considered. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had also said that his party will not defy any move to impose a ban on the PTI.

On being questioned about the impact of a possible ban on his electoral future by Nikkei Asia, Imran said, “If they remove the party then we will form a party with a new name and still win the elections.”

Imran was quoted as saying that “Even if they disqualify me and throw me in jail, the party will still win”.

The PTI chief further underlined to the outlet that his base of supporters “remains intact”, asserting that national politics had “fundamentally changed”.

When asked about the continued crackdown of his party, the former Pak PM said that the government was “still trying to break it through intimidation”.

He further said that the general elections would be “completely discredited” if his party candidates weren't allowed to participate.

“This will make the elections useless and subsequently there will be even more destabilisation in the country,” he was quoted as saying.

Also read: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif slams Imran Khan for engaging in 'malicious campaign' against army chief Imran Khan seeks guarantee from IMF over timely elections Imran Khan sought a guarantee from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that the general elections in the country would be held at its scheduled time, according to a report by Geo News, after a delegation of the IMF met Khan at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

Quoting sources, Geo News reported that Khan asked the IMF to ensure that the general elections, scheduled to take place in October, will be held on time. “What guarantee can you (IMF) give that the elections in the country will be held on time,” the PTI chairperson was quoted as saying in the huddle.

During the meeting, which lasted more than an hour, the two sides discussed the recent staff-level pact agreed upon between Pakistan and the global lender, with Khan extending his full support to it.

In an address via a video link, Imran said PTI has agreed to “endorse the standby arrangement” with the IMF until elections were held and a new government was formed.

“Obviously, when a new government comes, they will hold talks with the IMF according to their own programme,” he added.

Apart from Imran, the IMF team met with other PTI members, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Shaukat Tarin, Omar Ayub Khan, Sania Nishtar, Shibli Faraz, Taimur Jhagra and Muzammil Aslam.

“We welcome the SBA (standby arrangement) to preserve macroeconomic stability by anchoring external financing and sound policies ahead of the national elections due in the fall of this year and until a new government is formed," said senior PTI leader Hammad Azhar.

(With inputs from agencies)



