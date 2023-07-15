South Korea flood fury leaves 31 dead, dozens missing, more 'grave' rainfall forecast

Thousands of people began leaving their homes in South Korea after at least 31 people lost their lives and dozens were reported missing amid flood-causing rain and landslides. Heavy rainfall in South Korea during the ongoing monsoon season has triggered widespread flooding and landslides. South Korea floods: Most affected regions Most of the casualties have been reported to be in the North Gyeongsang province.

In the most severely affected areas, "entire houses were swept away whole", one emergency responder was quoted as saying by Yonhap agency. South Korea floods: Goesan Dam surpasses capacity Early on Saturday, the Goesan Dam reportedly surpassed its capacity following which more than 6,400 residents in the central Goesan county were being evacuated. Officials said that missing people were swept away when a river overflowed in the North Gyeongsang province. South Korea floods: Rescue workers battle difficult terrain According to Yonhap, in Cheongju, North Chungcheong province, rescue workers were engaged in a difficult battle to reach dozens of cars trapped in an underground tunnel.

One person was found dead at the scene.

The water levels in the tunnel remained dangerously high, making it unclear how many individuals were still trapped inside their vehicles. Death toll in South Korea flash floods likely to rise Flash flooding occurred swiftly, preventing people from escaping in time, officials said.

Yonhap reported that the death toll is expected to increase as local government agencies assess the extent of the damage across the country.

Also watch | Torrential rain, flooding kill at least 8 in South Korea's capital Seoul | WION Climate Tracker ×

Consequently, in response to this ongoing crisis, all regular train services throughout the nation were suspended as of 2 pm (0500 GMT). However, the KTX high-speed trains were still operational, albeit with potential adjustments to their schedules, as confirmed by the Korea Railroad Corporation.

Due to the heavy rain and flooding, roads were closed, and trails in national parks were shut down.

Also read | South Korea's President Yeol makes sudden Ukraine visit to meet Zelensky

The Korea Meteorological Administration issued warnings for heavy rain, predicting further precipitation until upcoming Wednesday, stating that the weather poses "grave" danger.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo of South Korea urgently called on officials to take proactive measures to prevent river overflows and landslides.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE