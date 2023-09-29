Top 10 world news: Pakistan blasts, Republicans cut US Defence Secretary's salary to $1, and more

In Pakistan, two separate blasts have claimed at least 56 lives, while more than 150 people have been injured. As per reports, suicide bombers are responsible for the tragic explosions, more information is awaited.

Meanwhile, the Republican Party-controlled US House of Representatives has adopted a measure seeking to cut US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's salary to less that USD 1, a year. The measure is being seen as a political stunt.

In other news, the Seattle police officer who made the headlines for making fun of the death of Indian-origin Jaahnavi Kandula has been taken off patrol duty, after a video of his insensitive comments went viral and generated widespread anger.

Finally, a California based company has unveiled a flying car that will soon be available for purchase.

Two blasts have been reported in Pakistan on Friday (Sep 29), the first one in Pakistan’s Balochistan province where at least 52 people, including a police officer, were killed and more than 130 have been injured. After some time, a blast was also reported in a mosque in the country's Khyber-Pakhtunkwa (KP) region.

Republican Party-controlled US House of Representatives on Wednesday (Sep 29) adopted a measure that seeks to bring US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's salary to less that USD 1 per year.

The Seattle Police Officer, who was under fire for laughing and making insensitive comments over the death of an Indian-origin student Jaahnavi Kandula, has been taken off patrol duty, said the police.

Spain’s conservative leader Alberto Nunez-Feijoo has lost his bid to become the country’s next prime minister after failing to secure enough votes, paving the way for outgoing Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to remain in office if he strikes a divisive deal with separatist parties in the parliament.

US President Joe Biden asked a heckler to "shush up" when he tried disrupting his speech at an event in Tempe, Arizona. Biden was delivering a speech announcing funding for the McCain National Library.

Meta executives have revealed that their AI virtual assistant, dubbed Meta AI, was trained on public posts made by its users on Facebook and Instagram.

Reigning World Champion Nikhat Zareen has assured India a medal in the 50kg weight category after beating Jordan's Hanan Nassar by KO in 2 minutes in a quarterfinal of the ongoing 19th Asian Games.

Earthworms, as per new research, are the unsung heroes of food production, with contributions that match Russia, one of the top grain producers globally.

Every year on September 29, the world observes the International Day of Awareness on Food Loss and Waste Reduction (IDAFLW), which the United Nations Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) describes as a call to action for people to reduce food loss and waste. While food wastage is an important social or humanitarian concern it is also an environmental issue, WION Explains!