House Republicans cut Defense Secretary Austin's salary to USD 1 per year

Republican Party-controlled US House of Representatives on Wednesday (Sep 29) adopted a measure that seeks to bring US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's salary to less that USD 1 per year. The measure is being viewed as Republicans' dissatisfaction with military officials reporting to US President Joe Biden. The extreme measure is unlikely to become a law, especially when Democratic Party controls US Senate. Democrats in the House dimissed Republican move as just a political stunt.

The House Republicans approved similar proposals targertting defence officials as part of debate on fiscal 2024 defence appropriations bill. Officials who have drawn ire of Republicans for range of reasons were target of the salary-cut proposals.

Pentagon's director of diversity and inclusion, head of the department's equity and inclusion office, US military's chief diversity officer, and assistant secretary of defense for readiness (a transgender woman) were target of these measures.

On Wednesday, Republicans lashed out at Austin on the floor of the house. They criticised him for US troops' chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“Many Americans agree: We do not want the United States’ military led by failure, causing us to be weak,” said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, Republican Representative from Georgia. She was the sponsor of Austin salary provision

“We need to pass this amendment,” she said.

There was also a proposal to cut Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley's salary to USD 1. The proposal was floated by Paul Gosar, Republican Representative from Arizona. However, the proposal was dismissed by party leaders before Wednesday's debate.

The proposal abouy Austin's salary, floated by Green was approved by a voice vote. The Democrats did not press for a roll-call vote.

"You may disagree with the administration’s policies, as we all have done over the years with different administrations. But Secretary Austin has done nothing to merit this,” said Democrat Representative Betty McCollumn from Minnesota

“There’s no need for us to make such a personal, drastic attack by eliminating his pay.”

