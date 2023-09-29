Pakistan LIVE updates | Blasts rock Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, nearly 60 people killed

At least least four people, including a police officer, have been killed after a bomb went off inside the mosque during Friday's prayers, said city's district police officer (DPO) Nisar Ahmed.

The official also reported two suicide attacks where the first one took place at the gate of the police station in Doaba and the second one inside the mosque of police lines in Doaba.

A car was intercepted, the first suicide bomber blew himself at the gate of the police station where as the second suicide bomber had managed to get inside the mosque where he blew himself, said Ahmed.



Over 30 people have been buried under the rubble after the roof of the mosque collapsed following the blast, according to local media reports.