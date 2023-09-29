Pakistan LIVE updates | Blasts rock Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, nearly 60 people killed
Two blasts have been reported in Pakistan on Friday (Sep 29), the first one in Pakistan’s Balochistan province where at least 52 people, including a police officer, were killed and more than 130 have been injured. After some time, a blast was also reported in a mosque in the country's Khyber-Pakhtunkwa (KP) region. The latest blast has taken place in Hangu, a city in the KP region. Initial reports suggest that the mosque has collapsed and people are trapped under the rubble.
At least least four people, including a police officer, have been killed after a bomb went off inside the mosque during Friday's prayers, said city's district police officer (DPO) Nisar Ahmed.
The official also reported two suicide attacks where the first one took place at the gate of the police station in Doaba and the second one inside the mosque of police lines in Doaba.
A car was intercepted, the first suicide bomber blew himself at the gate of the police station where as the second suicide bomber had managed to get inside the mosque where he blew himself, said Ahmed.
Over 30 people have been buried under the rubble after the roof of the mosque collapsed following the blast, according to local media reports.
At least three people have been killed and 12 others have been injured after a blast ripped through a mosque in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkwa (KP) region, on Friday (Sep 29), reported Geo News citing police officials at the site.
The latest blast has taken place in Hangu, a city in KP region. Initial reports suggest that mosque has collapsed and people are trapped under the rubble.
At least 52 people, including a police officer, were killed and more than 130 injured in a bomb blast near a mosque in Pakistan’s Balochistan province on Friday (Sep 29). Officials suspect that a suicide bomber was responsible for the explosion.
According to reports, people had gathered near Al-Falah Masque, Mastung district, to mark Eid Miladun Nabi — the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.