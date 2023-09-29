Pakistan: At least 52 killed, more than 130 injured in suicide blast near mosque in Balochistan

At least 52 people, including a police officer, were killed and more than 130 injured in a bomb blast near a mosque in Pakistan’s Balochistan province on Friday (Sep 29). Officials suspect that a suicide bomber was responsible for the explosion.

According to reports, people had gathered near Al-Falah Masque, Mastung district, to mark Eid Miladun Nabi — the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) has died in the blast, and more casualties are feared.

Balochistan interim information minister said that rescue teams have been deployed to the blast site and critically injured persons are being transferred to Quetta.

He also announced that an emergency has been imposed in all the hospitals.

“The enemy wants to destroy religious tolerance and peace in Balochistan with foreign blessings. The explosion is unbearable,” Achakzai said, according to Geo TV.

Alert sounded across Pak

Security has been tightened in Karachi city which is more than 500 kilometres from the blast site. Additional Inspector General Khadim Husain Rind directed the police to remain “completely on high alert” in view of the Mastung blast.

Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti strongly condemned the blast and expressed his grief at the loss of lives.

Bugti said all resources are being put to use for the rescue operation, and added that no effort would be spared in treating the injured.

This is the second time that an explosion has rocked the same district in Balochistan in a month. On September 14, at least 11 people lost their lives, while scores were left injured.

Mastung district has witnessed a spate of terror attacks in the recent past, with the major one reported in July 2018, during which at least 128 people were killed and over 200 were injured. The attack was one of the deadliest in the district's history.