From roads to skies: California based company unveils flying car. You won't believe the cost!

Written By: Moohita Kaur Garg Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 08:23 PM IST

Flying cars are now a reality. At this year's Detroit Auto Show, California-based Alef Aeronautics unveiled 'Model A' a meshed flying car. Here's all you need to know.

Taking to the streets and the skies

As per the Alef Aeronautics website, the flying car is meant for the skies, but can also be driven on a regular basis on regular urban or rural roads. The Low Speed Vehicle (LSV) has legal speed and other limitations, and for a speedier ride it comes with flight capabilities. (Image: Alef Aeronautics)

How will it fly?

The company specifies that the flying car takes off in the air vertically. " It can fly forward above the obstacles until a desired destination is reached." Furthermore, as per Alef Aeronautics, the car can fly in any direction — forward, backward, right, left, up, down, at an angle. (Image: Alef Aeronautics)

The view

The flying car reportedly offers a cinematic view of 180 degrees plus, that passengers can enjoy. (Image: Alef Aeronautics)

Environment friendly

On top of it all, the car is 100 per cent electric. The clean energy vehicle, as per Alef Aeronautics, is safe to use inside cities to keep the air clean. The company plans to offer a hydrogen option in the future. This feature will cost more, but will come with an extended drive and flight range. (Image: Alef Aeronautics)

Mesh design

The mesh design, as per Alef CEO, Jim Dukhovny, is functional and "allows the air through." "This is what you need for the vertical takeoff," he added, as quoted by Reuters. (Image: Alef Aeronautics)

How much will the car cost?

The company has put the price of the flying car at a whopping $300,000. It hopes to bring down the price to somewhere around $35,000 in the next few years. Production of the flying vehicle is set to begin by the end of 2025. (Image: Alef Aeronautics)

