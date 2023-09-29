'Shush up,' Biden tells heckler during Arizona speech honouring John McCain

US President Joe Biden on Thursday (September 28) asked a heckler to "shush up" when he tried disrupting his speech at an event in Tempe, Arizona. Biden was delivering a speech announcing funding for the McCain National Library.

Footage shot at the event shows the heckler interrupting Biden about five minutes into his speech at the Tempe Center for the Arts.

“Hang on a second, " Biden says, “I’ll be happy to meet with you after I speak, okay?”

However, the heckler continued. He shouted “Why have you yet to declare a climate emergency?”

"I'll tell you what," said Biden "If you'll shush up I'll meet you immediately after this, okay?"

Biden's speech marked the first time in recent past he lashed out at former US president Donald Trump by taking his name.

Calling Trump "extremist", Biden said that if the former president returned to power, he was likely to subvert the country's constitution.

"We should all remember: democracies don't have to die at the end of a rifle," Biden said. "They can die when people are silent, when they fail to stand up, or condemn threats to democracy."

Biden targetting Trump by name is being viewed as taking off of glows between the two men who are likely to face-off against each other in 2024 US Presidential Election if Trump wins the Republican nomination. He is currently leading against Republican hopefuls and is considered most likely to win the Republican nomination.

"Trump says the constitution gave him 'the right to do what he wants'," said Biden in Arizona, referring to statements by Trump about how he saw his powers in office.

"I've never even heard a president say that in jest -- not guided by the constitution or by common service and decency towards our fellow Americans, but by vengeance and vindictiveness."

In his speech, Biden issued a dark warning and said that there was "something dangerous happening in America". He also said that the Republican Party was "driven and intimidated" by Trump's MAGA (Make America Great Again) fringe.

(With inputs from agencies)

