Top 10 World News of the day: Iran elections, Germany shooting, Syria war and more!

'Like a zombie apocalypse': Residents on edge as coronavirus cases surge in South Korea

Residents of a South Korean city at the centre of a new coronavirus outbreak described empty streets, deserted shops, and a climate of fear as a surge in confirmed cases linked to a church raised the prospect of wider transmission.

Iran defends barring of candidates as campaign ends

Iran's electoral watchdog on Wednesday defended its decision to disqualify thousands of candidates for a crucial parliamentary election in two days, as a lacklustre campaign neared its end.

Investigators see 'xenophobic motive' behind Germany shootings

German investigators said Thursday they suspected a "xenophobic motive" behind shootings at a shisha bar and a cafe that left 10 dead overnight in the city of Hanau.

Fearing infection, residents protest coronavirus evacuees landing in Ukraine

Residents in central Ukraine protested the arrival of a plane carrying evacuees from China's Hubei province on Thursday, fearing they could be infected with the coronavirus despite authorities insisting there was no danger.

Trump offered to pardon Assange if he denied Russia helped leak Democrats' emails: Lawyer

US President Donald Trump offered to pardon WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange if he denied Russia's association with WikiLeaks' publication of Democratic Party emails in 2016, a London court heard on Wednesday.

'Hit with a truck': How Iran's missiles inflicted brain injury on US troops

In the wee hours of January 8, Tehran retaliated over the US killing of Iran's most powerful general by bombarding the al-Asad airbase in Iraq.

Turkey, Russia discuss joint patrols option in Syria's Idlib: Official

Turkey and Russia are discussing possible joint patrols as one way to reach a deal to halt fighting and stem an exodus of civilians in Syria's Idlib region, a Turkish official said on Thursday, a day after Ankara threatened military action to push back Syrian government forces.

'Parasite' effect: Seoul city government to help families living in semi-basement apartments

Good cinema not only entertains, inspires but also acts as an agent of social change.

Priti Patel accused of 'bullying' and creating 'atmosphere of fear' in UK Home Office

British Home Secretary Priti Patel has been accused of ''bullying'' and creating an ''atmosphere of fear'' in the Home Office as she tried to oust a senior civil servant.

Tell me, is it possible to live on $170? Russian woman asks Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin was taken by surprise after a woman candidly told him whether he could live on her income of $170 a month.