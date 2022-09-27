Top 10 world news: Nord Stream leaks, Abe's funeral amid protests, and more

Nordstream pipelines have reported leaks, and sudden drop in pressure overnight. In other news, scores of police officers were dispatched to the former prime minister Shinzo Abe's funeral venue as about 300 protesters gathered to oppose the state government's decision to hold a funeral with "taxpayers' money".

Nord Stream leaks: Russia hints at sabotage, EU says premature to speculate

Nord Stream 1 and the mostly defunct Nord Stream 2, the major pipelines transporting natural gas from Russia to Europe have developed issues. While the first one reported leaks, the second saw sudden drop in pressure overnight. Hint of sabotage has deepened the mystery surrounding the leaks. The two pipelines have been at the centre of geopolitical tension in the wake of Russian invasion of Ukraine.

As thousands protest, Japan holds rare state funeral for ex-PM Abe

The controversial state funeral of assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe concluded on Tuesday evening amidst massive protests in central Tokyo city.

EU to sanction organisers of 'illegal' votes in Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine

Organisers of "illegal" votes in four seized regions of Ukraine, which Russia is holding as "referendums" with the intention of annexing, may face sanctions, the European Union announced on Tuesday.

'We're edging into global recession', says WTO chief, echoing World Bank's dire view

World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has given a rather gloomy outlook on the global economy. In her opening statement at WTO's annual public forum in Geneva, Okonjo-Iweala stated that the world may be 'edging' into recession.

Uganda: Ebola infections on the rise, 23 deaths linked

On Monday Uganda’s health ministry indicated Ebola infections have risen across several districts in the country with at least 23 confirmed and suspected deaths. The outbreak of the infection was declared last week on Tuesday after a rare Sudan strain was discovered in the Mubende district of the country.

Asian tourists to resume international travel at pre-pandemic levels by 2024: Agoda CEO

By 2024, the new CEO of online travel agency Agoda predicted on Monday that Asian visitors will only gradually begin travelling abroad at pre-pandemic levels.

Frankfurt's symbolic Euro sign rescued by a blockchain-tech company

The recognisable Euro sign in Frankfurt has been saved by a new sponsor, the global fin-tech firm "Caiz Development." This Tuesday, the public was given a first look at the new sponsorship plate (September 27).

Trying to escape mobilisation, Russians pay $27,000 for seats on private planes out of country

A few days back, Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, issued the country's first call for mobilisation since World War 2. Following this announcement, many citizens attempting to avoid the army drafting hastily departed the country. Countless others are still trying to get out.

Start of new era: King Charles III to appear on banknotes by mid-2024, confirms Bank of England

New banknotes featuring portrait of newly crowned King Charles III will come into circulation by mid-2024, the Bank of England (BOE) informed on Tuesday.

India might see double-digit salary increase in 2023 amid fears of global recession: Study

Indian firms would likely increase employee compensation by 10.4 per cent in 2023, which would be virtually in line with the 10.6 per cent increase seen so far in 2022, as reported by Reuters.