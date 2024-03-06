Top 10 world news: Nikki Haley exits US presidential race; Indian man dies in Russia, and more

Former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, on Wednesday (Mar 6) formally announced she was ending her presidential campaign. Haley's exit paves the way for Donald Trump to win the Republican nomination. In other news, a 30-year-old Indian man, identified as Mohammed Asfan, died in Russia after he was allegedly forced to fight with the Russian Army against Ukraine.

Former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, on Wednesday (Mar 6) formally announced she was ending her presidential campaign. Haley's exit paves the way for Donald Trump to win the Republican nomination as well as a possible rematch between him and the incumbent President Joe Biden.

A 30-year-old Indian man, identified as Mohammed Asfan, died in Russia, officials said on Wednesday (Mar 6). He was allegedly forced to fight with the Russian Army against Ukraine in the ongoing war.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (Mar 6) met the women who have alleged sexual assault by suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal.

A Congress leader from Uttar Pradesh confirmed on Wednesday (March 6) that Rahul Gandhi, a prominent leader of the party, will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Amethi, a constituency he has represented multiple times since 2002, till he lost it in 2019.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, former prime minister of Pakistan, was hanged in 1979 after being convicted of murder, but he didn't get a fair trial, the Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday (Mar 6).

OpenAI, the organization behind ChatGPT, refuted Elon Musk's accusations of a betrayal of its original mission and announced its intention to seek the dismissal of the claims in court.

In a significant development resonating within both the international chess community and political circles, Russia's financial watchdog officially included Garry Kasparov, the Soviet-born chess grandmaster and vocal critic of President Vladimir Putin, in its list of terrorists and extremists on Wednesday (March 6).

A 45-year-old Australian man has been charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly tied three Aboriginal children with cable ties to restrain them, on Tuesday (Mar 5).

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has declared a cash reward of ₹10 lakh ($13k) for any information regarding the perpetrator of the Rameshwaram Cafe blast in Bengaluru city of India's Karnataka state.