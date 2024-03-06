Lok Sabha polls: Rahul Gandhi to contest from Amethi and Wayanad, Priyanka to debut from Raebareli

A senior Congress leader from Uttar Pradesh confirmed on Wednesday (March 6) that Rahul Gandhi, a prominent figure in the party, will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Amethi, a constituency he has represented multiple times since 2002. Gandhi will also fight from his Wayanad seat in Kerala.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to commence her political career by contesting from Raebareli, the party's stronghold in Uttar Pradesh, as reported by Zee News.

Awaiting central leadership confirmation

Despite Singhal's announcement, there has been no official statement from the party's central leadership regarding Gandhi's candidacy.

The Central Election Committee meeting of the party, where such decisions are typically finalised, is yet to be convened. As a result, while Singhal's affirmation carries weight locally, the official confirmation from the central leadership is still pending.

Rahul Gandhi, former president of the Congress party, has a longstanding political association with Amethi, having represented the constituency in Parliament from 2002 until 2019. However, in the 2019 general elections, he faced defeat at the hands of BJP's Smriti Irani. Subsequently, Gandhi contested and won the Lok Sabha seat from Wayanad in Kerala.

The assertion of Gandhi's candidacy in Amethi by a local party leader adds to the ongoing speculation surrounding his political engagements and future plans within the Congress party.

