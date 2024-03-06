India Prime Minister Modi inaugurates 17-kilometre extension of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor

On Wednesday (March 6), Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially opened the 17-kilometre extension of the Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor which stretches from Duhai to Modi Nagar North. Furthermore, PM Modi commenced the inaugural run of the Namo Bharat train along this route, starting from the Muradnagar RRTS station.

The extended corridor now encompasses three additional stations: Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar South, and Modi Nagar North. With this expansion, the total length of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor now stands at 82 kilometres.

The anticipated result of the 82-kilometre-long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is a substantial reduction in travel time between Delhi and Meerut to less than an hour.

In March 2019, PM Modi initiated the construction of India's inaugural RRTS corridor, linking Delhi to Meerut. Passenger services commenced in October 2023, coinciding with the inauguration of the Namo Bharat RapidX train by Modi, which connects Sahibabad RapidX Station in Ghaziabad to Duhai Depot.

During the inauguration ceremony of the new RRTS section from Duhai to Modi Nagar North, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri praised the quality and progress of the RRTS project, stating, "The work on the RRTS that you have initiated and the standard of its execution are of global standards... Presently, we have an operational metro network covering approximately 906 kilometres. Additionally, about 940 kilometres of metro lines are currently under construction. Upon the completion of the remaining 940 kilometres, we will boast the second-largest metro system globally."