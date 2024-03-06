WATCH: Indian Navy 'swiftly responds' to rescue ship under drone attack in Gulf of Aden, saves 13 Indians

Indian Navy said on Tuesday (Mar 5) that it swiftly responded to a maritime incident in the Gulf of Aden and rescued a ship under drone attack.

The Indian Navy said that it rescued a total of 23 people, out of which 13 were Indians. They were onboard MSC Sky II, a Liberia-flagged container ship which was on its way to Djibouti from Singapore.

"The vessel, with a crew of 23 personnel, including 13 Indians, has been escorted to safe waters," the Navy said.

In a statement, the Navy wrote that the merchant vessel was transiting approximately 90 Nm South East of the Gulf of Aden. It was reported on fire due to a drone or missile attack.

INS Kolkata, a mission deployed in the region for maritime security operations, promptly responded and arrived at the scene of the incident, the Navy said.

The Navy said that a specialised firefighting team of 12 personnel from INS Kolkata embarked on the vessel to assist in firefighting efforts. Specialist EOD Team also embarked on the vessel and provided assistance in residual risk assessment.

Indian Navy said in a statement that relentless efforts by mission-deployed platforms symbolise the Indian Navy's "resolve in ensuring safety and security" of merchant shipping and seafarers plying in the region.