'Women cannot be sea-men': Indian Navy proposes change in rank nomenclature for gender-neutrality

Indian Navy chief Admiral Radhakrishnan Hari Kumar announced on Tuesday (Mar 3) that a proposal to change rank nomenclature and make them gender-neutral has been submitted to the Defence Ministry. The move comes in the aftermath of the inclusion of women as sailors.

The Navy chief was speaking at the inauguration of the new administrative building of the Naval War College (NWC) in Verem, North Goa.

During his address, he highlighted the Navy's shift towards gender neutrality and also expressed optimism about the emergence of a female Naval chief in the foreseeable future.

As quoted by the news agencies, Admiral Kumar said, "We follow all roles, all ranks. Hoping that 30-35 years down the line we will have a woman chief of naval staff speaking to you all."

He noted the current presence of a female commanding officer of a ship based in Goa and the introduction of women sailors within the ranks.

While addressing the need for inclusive terminology, he proposed designations such as 'nausainik class I' or 'nausainik class II' to ensure gender neutrality in rank titles. He said, "Women cannot be sea-men."

He underscored the Navy's commitment to aligning with the policies of the Government and embracing the concept of "nari shakti" (women's power) within the force.

He emphasised the Navy's dedication to supporting government policies and upholding the idea of "nari shakti" (women's power) inside the force.

He also said that women are welcome in all areas of the Navy, even as marine commandos, provided they possess the skills, confidence, competence, and ability to perform their tasks as sailors.

"We have women in the ranks for the first time since last year, and within a year-and-a-half, we have 1,124 women sailors. They are going to board ships shortly," he said.

Indian Navy getting rid of colonial baggage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said last year in December that the Indian Navy will now 'Indianise' the ranks for personnel below officer (PBOR).

PM Modi's announcement came during his Navy Day address at Sindhudurg in Maharashtra as he said that the senior officers will don epaulettes highlighting the "heritage and legacy" of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj - founder of the Maratha empire.

Admiral Kumar also stressed the importance of honouring India's heritage and shedding colonial legacies within the Navy.

"The effort is to move all the old things that we have inherited, the colonial stuff, and bring in pride based upon our viraasat (heritage)," the Navy chief added.