ISRO finalises 48 backup sites for safe landing of Gaganyaan astronauts: Report

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has finalised 48 backup points across the globe where the crew members of Gaganyaan can land in case things don't go as planned, as reported by Indian media.

These backup points have been identified by ISRO officials to ensure the astronauts' safe recovery and rescue during the return mission.

According to the ISRO scientists, if things go as planned, the Gaganyaan module should land in the Arabian Sea where they will station the Indian agency officials to rescue the crew and the module.

“In any mission, there is an ideal scenario and there are backup plans in case that is not achieved. For the Gaganyaan mission, if everything goes by the book, we will be able to land the module in the Indian waters,” said a senior ISRO official, who is associated with the mission, while speaking to the Hindustan Times.

“But since this is a human spaceflight, we cannot take any chance to ensure the safety of the crew and therefore we have marked possible points where the capsule could land. Even a minor variation in the mission can lead to the capsule landing hundreds of kilometres away,” the official added.

Three astronauts, one landing spot: How ISRO's human spaceflight aims to soar high?

The Gaganyaan mission is the first human spaceflight project of India which is aimed at demonstrating the human spaceflight capability of ISRO.

In this mission, three astronauts will be sent on a three-day mission, during which they will cover an orbit of 400km.

“The progress for the Gaganyaan mission is moving at a satisfactory pace. We are confident that we will be able to conduct at least one uncrewed mission this year before the final mission is undertaken,” said the official, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

According to the official, two landing sports were initially finalised by the space agency in Indian waters, however, considering the Bay of Bengal's unpredictability and rough waters, they finally zeroed in on the landing site in the Arabian Sea.

Watch: India's Gaganyaan mission: ISRO completes human rating of its CE20 cryogenic engine Several rounds of tests will be conducted by the space agency to make sure that the systems are safe to carry and bring astronauts safely back to Earth.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently introduced the four astronauts who were selected for the mission by the Indian Air Force.

Indian Airforce group captain Prashant Balakrishnan Nair, group captain Ajit Krishnan, group captain Angad Pratap and wing commander Subhanshu Shukla have been receiving training in Russian and Indian facilities for the last five years for the Gaganyaan mission.

Of the four astronauts, only three will be selected to fly in the mission which is expected to be launched in 2025.