Google reverses course: Relists Indian apps amid government criticism

In a U-turn, Google announced its decision to reinstate Indian apps it had removed due to a billing dispute, marking a shift in stance following backlash from the Indian government and local internet startups.

According to a Reuters report, the move comes after Google faced widespread criticism for removing over 100 Indian apps, including popular ones like Matrimony.com, for non-compliance with its in-app payment policy, which mandates a service fee for transactions not routed through Google's payment system.

"In the spirit of cooperation, we are temporarily reinstating the apps of the developers with appeals pending in the Supreme Court," Reuters quoted Google saying in a statement.

The decision to relist the apps followed a closed-door meeting between Sanjay Gupta, Google India's head, and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

A source familiar with the discussions revealed that the meeting played a major role in resolving the conflict.

Criticism against Google's actions had been mounting, particularly from Indian companies that have long been at odds with the tech giant over its policies.

The core of the dispute lies in the resistance by certain Indian startups against Google's imposition of significant fees on in-app payments.

Despite orders from Indian antitrust authorities to refrain from enforcing steep transaction charges, Google had persisted, sparking legal battles and resistance from the startup community.

"We believe that in the coming months, both the start-up community as well as Google would be able to come to a long-term resolution," commented IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, according to ANI.

Vaishnaw had earlier criticised Google's actions, stating that such unilateral decisions "cannot be permitted."