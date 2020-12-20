Top 10 world news: New coronavirus, WHO appeal, and more

A new strain of coronavirus is causing alarm in the UK. Health Secretary Matt Hancock described the virus having been 'out of control'. World Health Organisation has taken a serious note of these developments. Nigeria suffered a Jihadist attack. Nepal parliament has been dissolved. Read this and more in Top 10 world news.

New variant of coronavirus was 'out of control' in UK; lockdown can be extended: Health Secretary



Hancock's statement comes a day after the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed a Tier 4 lockdown

European countries mull ban on flights from UK over new coronavirus variant



Germany, too, is discussing a possible ban on all incoming flights from the UK and South Africa due to the new variant of coronavirus



New coronavirus strain: WHO appeals for strong action for containment in Europe

WHO has taken a serious note of fresh infections caused by a new strain of coronavirus

Jihadists kill 5 soldiers, kidnap 35 civilians in Nigeria





Almost 35 civilians were kidnapped and one woman was killed in the second attack which took place in the northeast Borno state

EU-UK Brexit trade deal talks threatened by failure over fish





Britain is set to leave the EU in two weeks and failure to reach a post-Brexit trade deal could result in cross-channel tariffs and further disputes in future.

Nepal parliament dissolved; mid-term polls to be held in April-May





The President's Office, issuing a statement in the afternoon, stated that the House has been dissolved on recommendation of Oli and the council of ministers and the next election will be held in two stages in April-May 2021.

Nine dead as Kabul car bombing targets Afghan lawmaker





A car bombing in Kabul targeting an Afghan lawmaker killed at least nine people

Nigeria: Local vigilantes rescue schoolchildren in fresh incident of abduction





The incident came barely 48 hours after the release of 344 schoolboys who were kidnapped from a boarding school

Son wins lawsuit against parents for discarding his pornography collection





he sone had left his beloved collection back in Michigan, which he claims was worth more than $25,000

Early humans may have hibernated to survive harsh winters





Juan-Luis Arsuaga and Antonis Bartsiokas of Democritus University of Thrace in Greece have based their theory on study of bones found in Sima de los Huesos (The pit of bones), cave in northern Spain that has fossilised remains of bones of early humans that inhabited the region half a million years ago