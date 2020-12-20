Top 10 world news: New coronavirus, WHO appeal, and more

Top 10 world news Photograph:( WION Web Team )
Check out what's making news around the globe!
A new strain of coronavirus is causing alarm in the UK. Health Secretary Matt Hancock described the virus having been 'out of control'. World Health Organisation has taken a serious note of these developments. Nigeria suffered a Jihadist attack. Nepal parliament has been dissolved. Read this and more in Top 10 world news.
New variant of coronavirus was 'out of control' in UK; lockdown can be extended: Health Secretary
Hancock's statement comes a day after the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed a Tier 4 lockdown
European countries mull ban on flights from UK over new coronavirus variant
Germany, too, is discussing a possible ban on all incoming flights from the UK and South Africa due to the new variant of coronavirus
New coronavirus strain: WHO appeals for strong action for containment in Europe
WHO has taken a serious note of fresh infections caused by a new strain of coronavirus
Jihadists kill 5 soldiers, kidnap 35 civilians in Nigeria
Almost 35 civilians were kidnapped and one woman was killed in the second attack which took place in the northeast Borno state
EU-UK Brexit trade deal talks threatened by failure over fish
Britain is set to leave the EU in two weeks and failure to reach a post-Brexit trade deal could result in cross-channel tariffs and further disputes in future.
Nepal parliament dissolved; mid-term polls to be held in April-May
The President's Office, issuing a statement in the afternoon, stated that the House has been dissolved on recommendation of Oli and the council of ministers and the next election will be held in two stages in April-May 2021.
Nine dead as Kabul car bombing targets Afghan lawmaker
A car bombing in Kabul targeting an Afghan lawmaker killed at least nine people
Nigeria: Local vigilantes rescue schoolchildren in fresh incident of abduction
The incident came barely 48 hours after the release of 344 schoolboys who were kidnapped from a boarding school
Son wins lawsuit against parents for discarding his pornography collection
he sone had left his beloved collection back in Michigan, which he claims was worth more than $25,000
Early humans may have hibernated to survive harsh winters
Juan-Luis Arsuaga and Antonis Bartsiokas of Democritus University of Thrace in Greece have based their theory on study of bones found in Sima de los Huesos (The pit of bones), cave in northern Spain that has fossilised remains of bones of early humans that inhabited the region half a million years ago