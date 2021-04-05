Top 10 World News: Netanyahu faces court, Taiwan reports incursion, and more

Israel's legal and political dramas converged Monday as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced court in his corruption trial while his bid to form a government after another inconclusive election reached a critical phase. Taiwan’s Defence Ministry on Monday reported a new incursion by China’s air force into the island’s air defence identification zone, made up of eight fighter jets and two other aircraft, one of which flew through the strategic Bashi Channel. Taiwan’s Defence Ministry on Monday reported a new incursion by China’s air force into the island’s air defence identification zone, made up of eight fighter jets and two other aircraft, one of which flew through the strategic Bashi Channel. Read this and more in our Top 10 World News brief.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces court in corruption trial

The 71-year-old veteran premier -- who last month contested his fourth election in less than two years -- arrived at the Jerusalem courthouse where he was met by supporters but also opponents who called him Israel's "crime minister".



Taiwan reports new incursion by China’s Air Force into defence zone

Chinese-claimed Taiwan has complained over the last few months of repeated missions by China’s air force near the island, concentrated in the southwestern part its air defence zone near the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands



Police, communities across US fight back against anti-Asian hate crimes

The officers walked through the arcade of hair and nail salons, restaurants serving Vietnamese cuisine, and herbal medicine shops on Saturday, talking to business owners and patrons



Russia extends deadline for Twitter to remove 'banned' content

State telecommunications watchdog Roskomnadzor imposed slowdowns on Twitter's services in mid-March, accusing it of failing to remove banned content



US shuts secret Guantanamo prison unit, moves prisoners to another nearby camp

Biden's Democratic predecessor Obama had pitched for closing the camps but could not reach a deal with Congress when Biden was his vice-president.



UK to announce new rules to restart international travel

Travel destinations will be categorised as red, amber or green based on the virus risk.



Former chief of Chinese defence giant Norinco being probed for corruption

Yin was at the helm of the company’s leadership between 2013-2018, and is among many being probed from the defence industry



Jordan's Prince Hamzah refuses to obey restrictions on movements amid 'coup' allegations

The government has accused Hamzah of involvement in a seditious conspiracy to "destabilise the kingdom's security", placed him under house arrest and detained at least 16 more people.



Donald Trump extends Easter wishes, especially to 'Radical Left CRAZIES'

After being banned from Twitter and Facebook in the aftermath of the Capitol riot, Trump has been assessing other ways to get his word out



Over 100 nabbed, 10 officers injured in London's 'Kill the Bill' protests

Earlier on Sunday, London police said that 10 officers were left with minor injuries after police and protesters clashed in central London on Saturday