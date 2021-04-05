US shuts secret Guantanamo prison unit, moves prisoners to another nearby camp

The secret US Guantanamo Bay prisoners belonging to Camp 7 were moved to Camp 5 by the US military after it fell into disrepair.

The camps were initially set up in December 2006 for prisoners held in clandestine CIA detention facilities.

The camp has been shrouded in secrecy with no journalists allowed in the camp facilities. The once dreaded camp held prisoners allegedly linked to September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States.

President Joe Biden had said recently that he wants to close the Guantanamo Bay prison for terror suspects before the end of his term. However, former President Donald Trump had expressed his willingness to keep the Guantanamo prison open as part of his 2016 election campaign promise.

Biden's Democratic predecessor Obama had pitched for closing the camps but could not reach a deal with Congress when Biden was his vice-president.

The US had opened the Guantanamo Bay camp as part of its drive to "war on terror" after the 2001 terror attacks and it had held the Pakistani Khaled Sheikh Mohammed who was the self-proclaimed mastermind of the September 11 attacks. The camp was built on a naval base belonging to the US on the eastern tip of Cuba.

The US military had earlier denied that camp 7 even existed, it moved the prisoners to camp 5 “safely and without incident” secretly without giving details.

The US Southern Command in a statement said the transfer of the prisoners was made to “increase operational efficiency and effectiveness.”

The small enclave was ceded by Cuba to the United States in 1903 after the US government helped the nation in the war against the Spaniards.

US Spokeswoman Jen Psaki had said that the Biden administration intends to close the prisoner centre, adding, "That certainly is our goal and our intention.

Paski asserted that the US government was working with the National Security Council to "assess the current state of play that the Biden administration has, we've inherited from the previous administration."