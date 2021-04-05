Donald Trump extends Easter wishes, especially to 'Radical Left CRAZIES'

Former US President Donald Trump recently extended wishes on the occasion of Easter, but not how you’d expect. After being banned from Twitter and Facebook in the aftermath of the Capitol riot, Trump has been assessing other ways to get his word out.

He is currently working on a social media platform of his own, and has also launched a new website to highlight his presidency. On the website, one can also book meetings and send out personal greetings.

“Happy Easter to ALL”, Donald Trump told journalists from Mar-a-Lago. He has been sending messages to journalists in view of the ongoing ban, as reported by The Guardian.

But in classic Trump style, this wasn’t enough, he added the following - “Including the Radical Left CRAZIES who rigged our Presidential Election, and want to destroy our Country!”

Trump has made claims of a rigged elections since losing to Joe Biden in November, but has provided no concrete proof. Joe Biden received 7 million more votes than Trump and also won the electoral college with 306-232 votes.

A few hours into the outburst, Trump extended a much simpler greeting -“Happy Easter!”

Recent reports claim Trump’s presidential campaign used pre-checked boxes and unclear design to gather millions of dollars from donors through fundraising emails.

The campaign and this idea was the brainchild of a for-profit organisation, WinRed. While the practice is completely legal, it is usually hailed as “unfair, unethical and inappropriate”.

The revelation was made by The New York Times that described this “dark pattern” as a practice of digital marketing that “should be in textbooks of what you shouldn’t do” in politics.