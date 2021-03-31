Capitol police sues Trump for 'physical and emotional' damage in Capitol riot

The former US President and reality TV star, Donald Trump, has been sued by Capitol police officers for inciting the riots that took place on January 06 in the US Capitol building.

Two officers, James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby, have claimed to have suffered "physical and emotional injuries" during the riot and have blamed Trump for the horrifying memories.

"The insurrectionists were spurred on by Trump’s conduct over many months in getting his followers to believe his false allegation that he was about to be forced out of the White House because of massive election fraud," the officers said in the suit filed.

Capitol police officers believe Trump had incited violence on lawmakers and police officers.

"The insurrectionist mob, which Trump had inflamed, encouraged, incited, directed, and aided and abetted, forced its way over and past the plaintiffs and their fellow officers, pursuing and attacking them," they added.

Sidney Hemby, who has been serving for the past 11 years suffered knee and hand injuries after he was crushed against Capitol building doors. He also claimed that he was sprayed in his face and body by chemical attacks, during the riots.

"Officer Hemby normally has a calm demeanour but has struggled to manage the emotional fallout from being relentlessly attacked," the legal suit reads.

Similarly, James Blassingame, a 17-year- veteran of the force, said he suffered injuries on his head and back. Blassingame has also claimed to have suffered emotionally due to the horrifying memories from the riot.

Blassingame, an African-American officer, was also subjected to racist attacks during the riots, he claimed.

Trump has been accused of directing, motivating and abetting assault and battery and emotional distress, incitement to riot, and violating public safety statutes.

The two officers have demanded compensatory damages of a minimum of $75,000 each and an unstated amount in punitive damages.