Joe Biden set to end Trump-era ban on temporary foreign workers

United States President Joe Biden is set to let a proclamation barring temporary foreign workers from coming into the country expire on Wednesday. The proclamation was put in place by his predecessor, Donald Trump and prevented temporary foreign workers from entering the States.

Reuters reported that Biden is set to let it expire. Biden has staunchly reversed many policies of Donald Trump especially in terms of immigration. After taking office on January 20, Biden has also revoked a proclamation which prevented applicants of permanent residency from entering the country.

Trump’s first directive against foreign workers was issued in June 2020 and later extended upto March 31, claiming it was necessary to protect American workers as unemployment rates soared during the pandemic.

In mid-March, jobless claims in the US dropped to a one-year low. Even then, a report by the US Labor Department claims that 19 million people are still receiving unemployment cheques.

Those affected by the expiration of the proclamation are foreign workers in the country on H-1B visas whereby American employers hire people in specialised occupations, and for companies big on outsourcing services.

Recently, Trump spoke at a wedding ceremony at Mar-a-Lago. He used the moment to attack Biden over multiple issues, ranging from the border with Mexico, to China, and even Iran.

"We were ready to make a deal [with Iran], they were ready to do anything, they would have done anything. And this guy [Biden] goes and drops the sanctions and then he says we'd like to negotiate now," Trump is heard saying in the video.

"What's happening to the kids? They are living in squalor, they are living like nobody has ever seen," Trump said, while referring to the kids at border. "The border is not good. It's the worst that it has ever been," he said.