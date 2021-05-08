Top 10 World News: Nepal stands rattled, Turkey's accuses Israel and more

After hundreds of Palestinians were injured due to Israeli Police's firing rubber bullets and stun grenades at protestors, during the clashes at Islam's third holiest site, Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque and around East Jerusalem, Turkey has now accused Israel of terror against its Palestinian population. Meanwhile, Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli, summoned an emergency meeting at his residence amidst Nepal's COVID-19 crisis. In other news, Joanne Anderson becomes the first black woman to be directly-elected Mayor in the UK, and the first female Mayor of Liverpool. Read this and more in today's Top 10 World News:

EU seals deal for more 1.8 billion Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine doses

The European Union has concluded deal for upto 1.8 billion extra doses of Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine. European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen made the announcement on Twitter as she attended an EU summit in Portugal.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to reset strained ties

Saudi Arabia and its long-standing ally Pakistan on Saturday signed several agreements on Saturday. Both countries have vowed to reser ties which have been strained over policy disagreements on Kashmir issue.

Turkey accuses Israel of 'terror' over Palestinian clashes at Al-Aqsa

The clashes at Islam's third holiest site and around East Jerusalem, which injured 205 Palestinians and 17 police officers, came amid mounting anger over the potential eviction of Palestinians from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers.

Pandemic, political instability, economic crisis rattles Nepal

Coronavirus cases in Nepal are skyrocketing and hospitals in the country are overwhelmed with the huge influx of COVID-19 patients. Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is seeking help from other nations and also is under pressure because of the political crisis that is looming over his government.

COVID-19 surge in India heartbreaking; US determined to help the country: VP Kamala Harris

Pledging that the Biden administration is determined to help India in its hour of need, Harris said that the entire government machinery has been galvanised to help the country in this hour of crisis.

India-EU Leadership Summit: World leaders shower praise on India

The first-ever India-EU summit comprising of India and 27 EU member states began on Saturday. World leaders showered praise on India. These included French President Emmanuel Macron who said India did not need to "listen to lectures from anyone" and Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa who himself is an Overseas Citizen of India. He spoke about his OCI card with pride.

Nepal PM summons emergency cabinet meeting

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli called an emergency cabinet meeting at his official residence in Baluwatar on Saturday evening which was likely to discuss the COVID-19 crisis.

Anti-Covid drug by India's Defence Research and Development Organisation gets regulator nod

Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given its approval to an anti-Covid drug developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The drug has been approved for emergency use as an adjunct therapy in moderate to severe coronavirus cases.

Chinese rocket to tumble back to Earth in uncontrolled re-entry

A Long March-5B rocket launched the first module of China's new space station into Eart orbit on April 29. Its 18-tonne main segment is now in freefall and experts have said it is difficult to say precisely where and when it will re-enter the atmosphere.

'City of firsts': Liverpool elects first ever black female mayor

These are times when a positive change is taking over the world and one such example is of Liverpool which has collectively elected its first-ever Black female mayor.