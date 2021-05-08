Nepal PM summons emergency cabinet meeting

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli called an emergency cabinet meeting at his official residence in Baluwatar on Saturday evening which was likely to discuss the COVID-19 crisis.

According to the Himalayan Times, the agenda behind gathering the Council of Ministers has not been disclosed yet but the meeting is expected to discuss the COVID-19 crisis that has engulfed the nation.

The meeting comes after the KP Sharma Oli government lost its majority in the parliament ahead of a vote of confidence as the CPN-Maoist Center withdrew its support formally on Wednesday. CPN-Maoist Center on Wednesday submitted a letter informing the Parliament Secretariat that it no more part of the government led by Prime Minister Oli.

On Thursday, Nepal reported 9,070 new COVID-19 cases, taking the cumulative caseload to 368,580. According to the country`s health ministry, the positivity rate stood at 42.90 per cent.