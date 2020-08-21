Top 10 world news: Navalny's poisoning, Russia on Belarus crisis, and more

Traces of industrial chemical substances found on Navalny's clothes and fingers: Head doctor at Omsk hospital

Russian Opposition leader Alexei Navalny who is fighting for his life after being allegedly poisoned had been diagnosed with a metabolic disease caused by low blood sugar, Reuters reported.

Russia urges dialogue between Belarusian authorities and citizens to resolve crisis





President Vladimir Putin and the Russian Security Council agreed at a meeting on Friday that the Belarusian authorities and its people should enter into dialogue to resolve the political crisis.

South China Sea: Philippines protests against China's 'illicit' warnings

The Philippines has lodged a diplomatic protest over what it said was China's ''illegal'' confiscation of fish aggregating devices from Filipino fisherman in a disputed lagoon held by Beijing in the South China Sea.

Now, Turkey to convert another former Istanbul church into mosque

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday ordered another ancient Orthodox church that became a mosque and then a popular Istanbul museum to be turned back into a place of Muslim worship.

New study says contact tracing apps may be ineffective to control coronavirus spread

Apps that are used for contact tracing in the wake of novel coronavirus are not likely to contain the virus's spread without following measures that include social distancing and closure of indoor spaces, according to a review of studies.

K-pop band BTS breaks YouTube record with 10 million views in 20 minutes

BTS has done it again. The Korean pop band broke YouTube record with their new song ‘Dynamite’ as they recorded a smashing 10 million views in just 20 minutes of the music video release.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire arrested after altercation at Mykonos bar

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire, who is also the costliest defender on the basis of transfer fees paid (£85million), has been arrested at the Green island of Mykonos for having a row with other tourists outside a bar.

Human consumption to Earth's resources fall in 2020





Amid the coronavirus pandemic, a new report has claimed that the human consumption of earth's resources witnessed a fall in 2020.

13-year-old boy with stutter wins heart after speech at Democratic Convention

On the day of Joe Biden receiving a nomination at Democratic Convention, a 13-year-old was undoubtedly the star of the night after he made an emotional two-minute speech in which he talked about Biden's advice that helped him to work on his problem of stuttering.

Singing is no more of a COVID-19 risk than talking but volume matters: Study

Singing is no more risky than speaking when it comes to the possibility of spreading the new coronavirus, British scientists said on Thursday, adding that volume is the most important risk factor.





